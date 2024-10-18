When is Elsbeth Episode 2 out? Season 2 schedule explained

Elsbeth, CBS’ hilarious spinoff of The Good Wife, has finally returned for Season 2 – if you want to know exactly when you can watch Episode 2, we’ve got full details of its release schedule and more.

The Good Fight, the original successor to The Good Wife, concluded in 2022. They’re two of the most binge-worthy TV shows on offer, and earlier this year, we returned to their world via Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), an extraordinary and unconventional attorney who leaves Chicago to help the NYPD.

Article continues after ad

It premiered in February, and its performance definitely qualifies as a hit: the first season has a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it regularly topped Thursday night’s ratings across North America.

Elsbeth Season 2 was turned around incredibly quickly, with filming kicking off in July this year and wrapping in time for its premiere this week. I know you’ll already be desperate for the next episode, so let’s get into it.

Article continues after ad

When is Elsbeth Episode 2 out?

Elsbeth Episode 2 will air on CBS on Thursday, October 24, at 10pm ET.

Article continues after ad

CBS

Thursday is a big night for CBS viewers right now: you’ve got Young Sheldon’s new spinoff Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage at 8pm, new episodes of Ghosts Season 4 at 8.30pm, and then Kathy Bates’ Matlock series is on at 9pm.

Don’t worry if you miss it: it’ll be available on Paramount Plus the next day, so you can catch up whenever works best for you.

What will happen in Episode 2?

Little has been revealed about Elsbeth Episode 2, but we have gotten a tease of her next case via TV Insider: “A billionaire dies during a freak accident during a space training simulation.”

Article continues after ad

Exciting! However, there’s the small matter of Episode 1’s cliffhanger to deal with: at the end of the premiere, Elsbeth was invited into a black car, but we only heard their voice.

As confirmed by TV Line, it’s Carter Schmidt (Christian Borle), who appeared in both The Good Wife and The Good Fight. “Elsbeth’s day is turned upside down when she is reunited with a former colleague from Chicago,” the outlet wrote about next week’s episode.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How many episodes are in Elsbeth Season 2?

Elsbeth Season 2 will have a total of 20 episodes. That’s double the amount in Season 1, and according to showrunner Jonathan Tolins, “since we have a season that’s twice as long, we actually will have more than one [serialized story].”

In other words, expect Elsbeth’s past to factor into the events of Season 2. “It’s not easy, because we only have so much real estate in 43 minutes, and trying to keep all the balls in the air is a challenge,” Tolin said, via CinemaBlend.

Article continues after ad

“It’s a challenge, but we’re enjoying it, and we’ve added a few characters that we love and some new complications. I think it’s going very well. I’m very, very happy with the episodes so far.”

Elsbeth Season 2 release schedule

If you don’t want to get caught out by spoilers on the timeline, keep this Elsbeth Season 2 release schedule bookmarked.

Episode 1: ‘Subscription to Murder’ – Aired October 17, 2024

Episode 2: ‘The Wrong Stuff’ – October 24, 2024

Episode 3: ‘Devil’s Night’ – October 31, 2024

Episode 4: ‘Elsbeth’s Eleven’ – November 7, 2024

Episode 5: November 14, 2024

Episode 6: November 21, 2024

Episode 7: November 28, 2024

Episode 8: December 5, 2024

Episode 9: December 12, 2024

Episode 10: December 19, 2024

Technically, Season 2’s schedule has only been confirmed up to Episode 4. Barring any unexpected breaks (in Season 1, the State of the Union and basketball games caused a delay between the pilot and the next episodes), it should run weekly for the remainder of its run.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Given there are 20 episodes and the 10th episode will air just before Christmas, there’s a chance it could stop for a midseason break and return in early 2025. We’ll update this space when we know more.

How to watch Elsbeth

If you’re in the US, Elsbeth is available to watch on CBS, with episodes streaming on Paramount Plus the next day.

If you’re anywhere else in the world, you could be out of luck – unless you have a VPN. Sign up, change your location to somewhere in North America, and either log in to Paramount Plus or CBS and start watching.

Article continues after ad

Make sure you’ve checked out our Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage streaming guide and our list of TV shows streaming this month.