When is the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy out? Season 20 schedule

The hit medical drama is now 20 seasons strong, so let’s look at when the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy is out and the full Season 20 release schedule for all the episodes.

You can’t keep a good medical drama down! Grey’s Anatomy might only have one of the original interns left, but the long-running procedural is still one of the best binge-worthy shows.

We’re still in Seattle after more than two decades, and there’s more to come from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

So with new episodes arriving, below is the release schedule for Season 20.

When is the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 out?

The next episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 is out on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Season 20 kicked off on March 14, and new episodes drop on Thursdays.

You can watch the promo for the upcoming episode above.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 release schedule

Here are all 10 episodes in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 release schedule:

Episode 1: ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’ — Thursday, Mar 28, 2024 Meredith rethinks her plans; the interns are on thin ice following a patient’s death; Simone and Lucas are immediately tested in an emergency; Richard confides in Bailey; Teddy’s fate is revealed.

Episode 2: ‘Keep the Family Close’ — Thursday, Apr 4, 2024 Bailey tells the interns they must complete dozens of basic procedures before being allowed back in surgery; things are awkward between Simone and Lucas; Amelia comes up with a solution to a complicated surgery.

Episode 3: ‘Walk on the Ocean’ — Thursday, Apr 11, 2024 Meredith and Amelia work to secure funds for their research while Amelia finds herself at odds with a new attending. Levi runs into someone from his past. Lucas ditches Mika, forcing her to treat a patient alone.

Episode 4: ‘Baby Can I Hold You’ — Thursday, Apr 4, 2024 Dr. Arizona Robbins returns to Grey Sloan for a particularly complicated case; the interns are interrogated about their past mistakes; Teddy is eager to return to work after her health scare.

Episode 5: ‘Never Felt So Alone’ — Thursday, Apr 11, 2024 It’s all hands on deck at Grey Sloan when a group of medical students is injured by a floor collapsing at their white coat party; Jo and Link are forced to talk about the future; Jules confronts Winston about his attitude.

Episode 6: ‘The Marathon Continues’ — Thursday, May 2, 2024 Mika and Teddy receive a patient from a nearby penitentiary; Catherine pushes back on Link and Monica’s treatment plan for a VIP; Bailey tries to integrate wellness into the residency program.

Episode 7: ‘She Used to Be Mine’ — Thu, May 9, 2024 An unexpectedly complex case brings back painful memories for Simone; Jules and Blue make a high-stakes bet on who can finish their procedure log first; Richard suspects Winston is avoiding him.

Episode 8: ‘Blood, Sweat, and Tears’ — Thursday, May 16, 2024

Episode 9: Thursday, May 23, 2024

Episode 10: Thursday, May 23, 2024

How to watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 20

You can watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 on ABC. Episodes are released weekly on Thursdays until the finale on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

ABS Season 20 brought a new flock of interns.

In the US, you can watch them online on ABC.com or stream the episodes on Hulu.

For UK, Australian, and New Zealander fans, Season 20 will stream on Disney+.

Is Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 happening?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 was confirmed by ABC on April 2, 2024.

The news quickly went viral online, with some viewers who stopped watching long ago bewildered by the longevity. longtime fans know there’s enough life-threatening drama to go around, though — and that’s just the doctors’ love lives.

