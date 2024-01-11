The Good Doctor fans aren’t happy after huge Season 7 update

The Good Doctor Season 7 is due to premiere next month – but the latest news about the series is the last thing any fan wants to hear.

The award-winning ABC drama primarily follows Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young autistic doctor who relocates to the busy surgical unit of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

While it may have become the focus of memes last year for its “I am a surgeon!” scene, it’s one of the broadcaster’s most reliable performers. Not including streaming, it averaged more than six million viewers in Nielsen’s seven-day ratings – in simpler terms, a lot of people across the US watch it.

It’s set to return in February, where we’ll pick up after the birth of Shaun and Lea’s baby. However, you probably shouldn’t look forward to much more than that.

The Good Doctor is ending with Season 7

In a statement, as per TVLine, executive producers David Shore, Liz Friedman and Erin Gunn said: “The Good Doctor has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye.

“We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the message we’ve been privileged to be a part of. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve. Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all.”

Highmore, who also serves as a producer on the series, also said: “Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life.

“I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”

This marks the end of two massive ABC shows, with Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19 also ending in 2024.

If you want to catch up before Season 7, which premieres on February 20, you can find out how to watch The Good Doctor here.