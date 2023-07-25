Do you know what she did? That’s right, the trailer for The Exorcist: Believer is here, and it’s dividing fans – some can’t wait, while others are giving it a hard NOPE.

Not only does The Exorcist: Believer look set to be the spooky movie of the year, but it’s also got Halloween reboot director David Gordon Green at the helm. Best of all, it’s set to be a direct sequel to William Friedkin’s 1978 original.

In short, horror fans have a lot to be excited about. And while plot details have been kept under wraps, a new trailer has teased what to expect from the follow-up to what is widely considered to be one of the scariest movies ever made – need we remind you of the crab walk?

Will it be as iconic as the OG? Let’s face it, probably not. But if the new teaser is anything to go by, it looks pretty damn close.

The Exorcist Believer trailer divides fans: “Get the f*ck outta here”

The Exorcist: Believer trailer teases double trouble, with not one but two girls who are possessed by evil demonic forces. It’s so terrifying, the footage has divided fans.

You can draw your own conclusion by watching the trailer below:

Among those who are excited, one person wrote on Twitter: “I’m soooooo looking forward to seeing this. I wish it was October already.” Another said: “Haven’t been this excited for a horror movie in a while… I can’t wait!”

Over on YouTube, a third added: “I remember watching The Exorcist as a kid and how badly I was traumatized, but now is my favorite horror movie haha. I know this will be a new generation of horror and I cannot wait. This looks terrifying.”

On the other side of the fence, one said: “Get that f*ck outta here with that demonic shit.” A second commented, “Holy fuck this looks awful,” alongside a series of crying emojis.

What is The Exorcist Believer about?

Universal Pictures has finally revealed the plot for The Exorcist: Believer, which reads: “Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett) on his own.

“But when Angela and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum) disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

“For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, an actress who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before.”

The Exorcist: Believer drops in cinemas on October 13, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out some of our other horror hubs below:

