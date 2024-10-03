Terrifier 3 director confirms walkouts over “extreme” opening scene with kids

It’s not out for another week but initial Terrifier 3 reactions are in. Thanks to its “extreme” opener, director Damien Leone confirmed at least nine walkouts from its first screening.

Even for seasoned horror movie fans, Damien Leone’s work can be a little controversial. After its first screening, Terrifier 3 is bringing up one complaint – the director doesn’t discriminate against putting kids in harm’s way.

No spoilers here, but the threequel’s opening scene does include more of the same. In fact, it involves kids so directly that nine audience members walked out at the start of the film’s first screening.

Leone’s response? “I did personally witness some crazy stuff at this UK screening!” he shared on X/Twitter.

“I thought the dude next to me was going to throw up or have a panic attack so many times. Cinema first aiders are going to have a time next week,” one fan responded.

Another weighed in, “That means it’s even more exciting!”

On top of the walkouts, another moviegoer allegedly threw up – though it’s not clear how much of Terrifier 3 they made it through.

The premiere did go some way to make viewers more comfortable, though. As they arrived, thoughtfully branded barf bags were found on seats, with a warning posted on the door alerting fans to help on standby if they felt too unwell.

None of this should be a surprise to Leone or fans of his work, though. According to the cast, some scenes are so gory and violent that even David Howard Thornton – who plays maniacal villain Art the Clown – was nearly sick.

“[A] specific scene made David really uncomfortable and sick,” actress Samantha Scaffidi told Dexerto. “Such an intense scene… It’s just disgusting. It’s absolutely disgusting.”

Producer Phil Falcone has also hinted fans “won’t be disappointed” with the darker elements of the new movie.

“I don’t think it’s as light as Terrifier 2 was. But I don’t think the fans are going to be disappointed, let me put it that way. I love where the franchise is at,” he explained.

Are they talking about the kid-harming opening scene? Or are even more disturbing moments lying in wait? There’s only one way to find out – catching Terrifier 3 from October 11.

