Parents slammed for taking kids to Terrifier 3 and ‘traumatizing them for life’

Terrifier 3 may be unrated in the US, but some parents have used that as an excuse to take their kids to see it – and fans are worried they’ll be “traumatized.”

When I was seven years old, I watched Scream with my brother. Obliviously, I watched a young Drew Barrymore make popcorn, not aware of the terror that’d inflict a week of nightmares on me about 10 minutes later. Now, I know it’s one of the best horror movies of all time (even though I cried at the time).

Exposing kids to scary and more adult-oriented films can be a good thing: it builds up their tolerance, makes them feel more mature, and they often become memories for life.

However, there is a line, and Terrifier 3 is way beyond it. This is a film where the killer – a horrifying clown – degloves a man’s head, chainsaws a man from crotch to skull, and bludgeons a child to death. And that’s all before we get to Vicky’s glass shard scene (*shudders*).

Terrifier 3’s age rating is a bit complicated. It’s not NC-17, nor is it R-rated – it’s unrated, meaning anyone under the age of 17 will almost definitely be able to see it if they’re accompanied by an adult.

Parents take their kids to R-rated movies all the time (families across the country went to see Deadpool & Wolverine together). But horror fans have expressed concern after seeing children at Terrifier 3 screenings.

“It’s one thing to take a kid to see a PG gateway horror film. It’s another to take a kid to see a f**king Terrifier film. WTF?” one user wrote, while another commented: “I bet if the kid has nightmares for the next month it’ll be the cinema’s fault too because the parents are too stupid to realize they f**ked up.”

“Terrifier 2 was gorier, but the opening scene of Terrifier 3 would be way more traumatizing to a kid,” a third wrote. “I honestly couldn’t have enjoyed this movie if I had to sit there with young kids being traumatized around me,” a fourth added.

“Terrifier?!? What the actual everloving f**k is wrong with some parents? I’m pretty lax about what I’ll let my kids watch… but Terrifier?? That’s a bridge and a highway and an entire continent too far for me,” a fifth commented.

