The Equalizer 4: Everything we know

Denzel Washington’s Robert McCall’s trilogy just came to an end – but will The Equalizer 4 ever happen, or could there be another plan in store for the franchise? Here’s what we know.

Washington made his debut as McCall in 2014’s The Equalizer, a reboot of the classic ’80s series directed by Antoine Fuqua. Set in modern-day Boston, it followed the former Marine and DIA agent as he reluctantly intervened in the Russian mob’s sex trafficking ring, putting him on a collision course with a psychotic overseas enforcer.

The first entry was a tremendous success. While it received mixed reviews from critics, it’s a firm favorite among everyday moviegoers, grossing nearly $200 million and paving the way for a sequel in 2018.

The Equalizer 3, the “final chapter” in the series, is hitting cinemas this week, so some fans may be wondering: is there going to be an Equalizer 4, and is there a release date?

Will The Equalizer 4 happen?

The Equalizer 4 hasn’t been confirmed, but it could happen – if certain conditions are met, or else it may take a different shape than you’re expecting.

Antoine Fuqua has said he’d consider returning for a fourth movie, but only if Denzel Washington would reprise his role. “I believe this would be it. We’ve both talked about it that way. But you never know,” he told Total Film.

“Listen, Denzel’s in shape. He’s training every day. If you saw him now, it would blow your mind. He’s like 60 pounds lighter, even from The Equalizer. He’s really healthy. Yeah, it’s up to him. Obviously, if he wanted to do another one, I would as well, but I don’t see it. But who knows?”

“If The Equalizer 4 is off the table, how about this: a prequel with John David Washington playing a young McCall, or perhaps even Michael B. Jordan? I think it’s a really good idea to do that, and go back,” Fuqua told JoBlo.

“Wouldn’t that be amazing? That’s a good idea! How cool would that be, man?”

Does The Equalizer 4 have a release date?

There’s no The Equalizer 4 release date – on account of it not existing.

Given the 4/5-year gaps between the rest of the movies, we’ll likely be waiting a while on another installment in the franchise, regardless if Washington is back as McCall or if it’s a prequel.

We’ll keep this space updated with any new information.

The Equalizer 4 cast: Who’d be in it?

We don’t have any official cast details for The Equalizer 4. If it does happen, we’d expect Denzel Washington to reprise his role as Robert McCall, unless it’s a prequel or another character altogether carrying the mantle.

There’s another vague possibility: a crossover of some form with The Equalizer TV show, with Queen Latifah making her big-screen debut as Robyn McCall. The characters aren’t related – at least right now – but the star has spoken about the chances of the two worlds colliding.

CBS

“That’s up to D. It’s really between him and Antoine. Obviously, I love him to pieces. I have the greatest amount of respect for him. What he’s done with the films has been incredible, and I’d be more than happy to connect with him on any level. It’s just kind of like that with us,” she told Variety.

“So, who knows what’s gonna happen? Who knows what could happen, but, I’m looking forward to whatever he’s gonna do, because I know when he gets in the zone, it gets in the zone. I’m gonna keep doing TV’s Robyn McCall and let him keep rocking the movie version of McCall; I know we’ll both continue to deliver.”

The show’s creator Andrew Marlowe also told Decider that “it’s not anything that we’ve really talked about… we are here creating our own universe. Is there a potential that there could be a crossover universe in the future? We certainly haven’t ruled that out.”

However, the series has different priorities. “For us it really is about building this show and identity around Robyn McCall and being very specific to a show where Queen is really embodying the heart of it,” he added.

The Equalizer 4 plot: What would it be about?

We don’t have any official plot details for The Equalizer 4, but there’s a few ideas being kicked around online.

Spoiler warning for The Equalizer 3…

Sony Pictures

The third movie ends with McCall retiring from his life of vengeance and justice in southern Italy. The mafia has been dismantled, and nobody needs his help – he’s at peace.

However, part of the story concerns Syrian terrorists who’ve been selling drugs to the mob to fund their terrorism – and now they don’t have a buyer, and one has to imagine they’ll be a bit annoyed. So, a fourth movie could see them arrive on Italian shores to get revenge on McCall.

He also struck up a new friendship with Emma Collins (Dakota Fanning), the daughter of Susan and Bill Plummer, his former DIA colleagues. What if she needs his help with a case that requires his particular set of skills? Something off-books, something violent.

And then there’s the possibility of a prequel, which opens up a whole other side of McCall’s past – we could see his time as a Marine, or any one of hundreds, if not thousands of confidential operations.

The Equalizer 3 is in UK cinemas now, and it hits US theaters on September 1.