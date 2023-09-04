The Equalizer 3 box office: How much has it made?

The Equalizer 3 brings Denzel Washington’s vigilante franchise to a close – so, how much has the final chapter made at the box office so far?

Some moviegoers (aka, me) are simple: give us Washington using a smattering of brutal means, from nail guns to corkscrews to knives, to kill bad guys in increasingly preposterous and ruthless fashion, and we’re happy.

After 2014’s Home Mart massacre and the follow-up’s slaughter in a hurricane, the threequelizer packs in plenty of violence for Robert McCall’s last bout of vengeance – and it’s clearly connecting with people, as it’s the highest-rated movie in the franchise.

So, with The Equalizer 3 arriving in cinemas over the weekend, here’s how much it’s made at the box office so far.

The Equalizer 3 box office

The Equalizer has grossed $68.1 million worldwide so far.

This marks the highest opening weekend gross for the series and the second-biggest Labor Day opening weekend of all time, with its domestic haul of $35 million falling behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ $75 million. Third is Rob Zombie’s divisive Halloween remake, which raked in just over $30 million in its first three days.

It’s just shy of passing its $70 million budget, but all signs point towards a $100m-plus gross; remember, the first Equalizer made $192 million worldwide, and its sequel fell just short with $190 million.

David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research told Variety: “This is a very good opening for an action thriller’s [third installment]. Reviews are the best of the series and audience scores are excellent… that’s a fantastic result and another positive step for the industry.”

While it claimed the top spot at the box office, it was a strong weekend all-round for the big screen: Barbie surpassed The Super Mario Bros Movie as the biggest movie of 2023, Oppenheimer leaped to $850 million (making a billion-dollar total more possible), and Blue Beetle is clinging onto its position in the chart.

