The Equalizer 3 is the final, bloody chapter of the Robert McCall trilogy that gives Denzel Washington’s vigilante a proper ending – here’s what happens.

In our review, we wrote: “Washington’s threequelizer is an all-you-can-stomach buffet of violent delights and ends, and an affectionate goodbye to a modern B-movie legend.”

After facing off against the Russian mob and corrupt government mercenaries, the third entry takes McCall to southern Italy, where he starts to settle down after a revived life of vengeance and blood. However, his sanctuary is quickly disturbed by the Italian mafia, determined to rip the town apart and rinse it for all that it’s worth.

We know how it works: if somebody does something unspeakable to someone, McCall can’t resist getting involved, and it’s his most brutal intervention yet. So, here’s what you need to know about the ending of The Equalizer 3. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The Equalizer 3 ending explained: Does Robert McCall die?

The Equalizer 3 ends with Robert McCall killing the head of the Italian mafia and finally retiring in peace in Altamonte, surrounded by the townsfolk who see him as one of their own.

At the beginning of the film, McCall wipes out a mob base at a Sicilian vineyard before setting off with a bag, but we don’t know its contents. He’s shot on his way out, but he manages to make it to Altamonte (a fictional paradise in southern Italy) where he’s patched up by a local doctor and given a place to stay.

While he wanders the town and befriends cafe owners, policemen, and others, he contacts Emma Collins (Dakota Fanning), a CIA officer specializing in financial crime, to inform her of a possible “repackaging operation” at the vineyard. When they investigate, they find “jihadi drugs” inside the bottles, and it appears the operation is funding Syrian terrorists.

She tracks McCall down, but he keeps his cards close to his chest; he doesn’t tell her why he specifically phoned her, but he teases more details about what’s going on in the town. She eventually learns that it’s the “Camorra”, aka the mafia, rather than a terrorist cell in Italy – and she narrowly misses an attempt on her life with a car bomb as she digs deeper into their operation.

Meanwhile, McCall grows tired of the mafiosos coming into the town and terrorizing people, so he kills a large squad of them – the leader of which happens to be the brother of the mafia chief, Vincent (Andrea Scarduzio). When he threatens to murder the local policeman if the killer doesn’t reveal himself, McCall emerges into the town square and asks them to take him, but leave everyone else alone.

Vincent says it’s the best place to make an example of him, but everyone in the town suddenly rebels against the mafia like they’re calling themselves Spartacus, which scares the mob off – for now. “I’ll be waiting here, hurry up,” McCall tells him, but he doesn’t wait long. McCall finds Vincent’s home and murders all of the guards in increasingly brutal fashion, before knocking Vincent out, feeding him the drugs they’ve been peddling, and watching him crawl down the street before his heart stops.

The next day, McCall visits Collins in hospital with the same bag we saw at the start. He explains that it contains around $360,000 in cash, the pension of a random man back in Boston who had his money stolen by a cyber thief. When she asks why he helped a stranger, he says: “I gave him a Lyft once.” He walks out, but leaves the bag in the room, and Collins heads back to Boston to deliver the money. Remember, The Equalizer operates anonymously, so anyone who needs their help doesn’t know that it’s McCall they’re contacting.

There’s one last gift: McCall sends a package to Collins containing his little black book of government contacts, with the note: “Your mother would be proud of you.” That’s right, Collins is the daughter of Susan and Brian Plummer (Melissa Leo and Bill Pullman), McCall’s former DIA colleagues, the former of whom was murdered in the first sequel.

Before the movie ends, we see McCall sitting at a cafe in Altamonte during a local celebration. He’s happy, and he no longer needs to rely on violence. As he gets up to join in on the fun, he’s so relaxed that he even forgets his spoon at the table. The Equalizer’s story is over.

