The Equalizer Season 4: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know about The Equalizer Season 4, including release date speculation, cast details, plot, and more.

The Equalizer started out as a CBS series in the 1980s, following Edward Woodward’s Robert McCall, a retired intelligence agent who takes on criminals, corrupt politicians, police offers – basically anyone who harms a nice, everyday person.

In 2014, Antoine Fuqua rebooted the franchise with Denzel Washington. In the movie, he killed Russian gangsters with corkscrews, barbed wire, and a nail gun – so, as you’d expect, it led to a sequel.

However, Robert McCall isn’t the only Equalizer on our screen, because we also have Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall, who’s set to return for Season 4 – so, here’s what we know.

The Equalizer Season 4 isn’t expected to be released until early 2024.

It was originally due to premiere on CBS in “Fall 2023”, according to Premiere Date, but many suspect it’s been delayed as a result of the writers’ and actors’ strikes – find out more here.

The show was renewed for third and fourth seasons in May last year, coming off the back of incredible ratings, averaging 9.46 million viewers across the US.

Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment, earlier said as per Deadline: “The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons.

“The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts – an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics, and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audience.”

The Equalizer Season 4 cast: Who’s in it?

Queen Latifah will return as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer Season 4.

Other returning cast members are likely to include:

Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante

Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian

Liza Lapira as Melody ‘Mel’ Bayani

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah

Lorraine Toussaint as Viola ‘Vi’ Marsette

In an earlier interview with Forbes, Latifah said: “We knew we could tell this story in a different way – from a black woman’s perspective in America.

“I’m feeling really good about everything that’s happening with the show. I really think it’s going to be something that people are going to be highly entertained by.

“They’re going to ask questions about things afterwards. They’re going to have conversations amongst themselves because of some of the subject matter that we’re tackling. And, hopefully, they’ll start to say, ‘Damn, Latifah was badass.’ The ego in me wants them to say that, [and I hope] they will.”

The Equalizer Season 4 plot: What is it about?

We’re expecting The Equalizer Season 4 to pick up on the events of the third season’s finale, with Robyn trying to save her friends from near-certain death.

Tory Kittles told CinemaBlend: “Literally, we have a fiery cliffhanger where everyone is in risk of being burned alive, and we’re in need of The Equalizer, but the problem is The Equalizer has her hands full with a bunch of bad guys and a very bad woman. So how we’re going to make it out of this, only time will tell. Or if we’re going to make it out of this, only time will tell.”

As for how Season 4 will kick off, the first episode was already filmed before the strikes, so Laya DeLeon Hayes “fully knows what goes on in that episode, which I’m keeping under wraps.”

“As opposed to everything else that happens in the season, a lot of it is kept in the dark, and we don’t really know, and sometimes if you ask they will tell you, but things change so often and on the fly, so you never fully know how it’s gonna play out,” she added.

“It’s always a nice surprise when I get the scripts in my email and I get to read them every week and just constantly be surprised by what’s happening. The fans aren’t the only ones kept in the dark! We’re all wondering, like, ‘Oh my goodness, what’s this character going to do next?’ It keeps us excited as actors.”

Is The Equalizer Season 4 trailer online?

No, there isn’t a trailer for The Equalizer Season 4. But you can check out the promo trailer for Season 3 below:

That’s everything we know about The Equalizer Season 4. In the meantime, check out what we know about The Equalizer 3 with Denzel Washington here.