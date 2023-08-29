Denzel Washington returns for one last fight in The Equalizer 3 – here’s how to watch the movie, and if and when it’ll be available on streaming.

Washington made his debut as Robert McCall in 2014’s The Equalizer. When we meet him, he’s a detail-orientated, mild-mannered everyman who works at his local Boston hardware store.

He swore off the blood-soaked life he once led, but he’s tempted into vigilantism by armed robbers and the Russian mafia. Nearly 10 years later, we’ve arrived at the threequel and the final chapter of the action-packed franchise.

So, with The Equalizer 3 about to drop, here’s what you need to know about watching the movie and if it’s on streaming.

How to watch The Equalizer 3

The Equalizer 3 is exclusively available in cinemas worldwide from September 1, 2023.

In the UK and other advance territories, it’ll hit theaters on August 30 for preview screenings.

Is The Equalizer 3 streaming?

No, The Equalizer 3 isn’t available to stream right now.

There’s a trajectory you can follow: it could be available on Amazon Prime and other PVOD platforms as soon as November 2023, but it likely won’t come to a streaming platform until January 2024.

As for which streamer specifically, the most sensible bet is Netflix. As per the deal struck between Sony and Netflix from 2022 onwards, “all movies from the various film banners… will stream exclusively on Netflix after their theatrical and home entertainment releases,” as per Variety.

“The pay 1 window usually begins about nine months after a film’s theatrical release, although that timetable may have been sped up for Netflix,” the outlet added, with movies remaining on Netflix for an 18-month window before they can be dropped on other platforms such as Disney+.

We’ll keep this space updated with any digital or streaming release dates. In the meantime, you can find out more about The Equalizer 3 here.