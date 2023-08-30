The Equalizer 3 cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to everyone in the cast of The Equalizer 3, the final chapter of Robert McCall’s trilogy, including all the actors and characters they play.

Odds against you? Nowhere to turn? Then call Denzel Washington, aka The Equalizer. In 2014, he made his debut in the violent, awesome reboot of the beloved ’80s TV series, dispatching Russian goons and anyone else who stood in his way with an assortment of weaponry – including a corkscrew and barbed wire.

He returned four years later for the sequel, an altogether broader movie that saw McCall become entangled in a government conspiracy that sees one of his closest friends murdered.

This week, Washington is back in The Equalizer 3, the last movie the franchise – so, here’s everyone you need to know in the cast.

The Equalizer 3 cast and characters

Below, you’ll find all the major characters you need to know in The Equalizer 3 cast.

The official synopsis reads: “Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed.

“Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.”

Denzel Washington: Robert McCall

Sony Pictures

Denzel Washington plays Robert McCall, a former US Marine and DIA agent who once faked his death to live quietly with his wife. He was tempted into a life of violence and vigilantism after a class with the Russian mob in Boston, but he’s now residing in southern Italy.

Speaking to Screen Rant, director Antoine Fuqua described the movie as McCall’s “final masterpiece of violence.”

Washington is a legendary actor known for his performances in the likes of Malcolm X, Training Day, Man on Fire, Inside Man, American Gangster, and Unstoppable.

Dakota Fanning: Emma Collins

Sony Pictures

Dakota Fanning plays Emma Collins in The Equalizer 3 cast.

Fanning memorably starred alongside Washington in Man on Fire. “We watched Dakota grow up, and Man on Fire was so fantastic… to be able to put them together again as a director and sit back and see the dynamic between the two,” Fuqua told Looper.

“I would yell ‘cut’ to see Denzel look at me and laugh and go, ‘She’s a grownup now.’ He couldn’t believe it either. She’s challenging him in the scenes. It was really special to be able to do that.”

Eugenio Mastrandrea: Gio Bonucci

Sony Pictures

Eugenio Mastrandrea stars as Gio Bonucci.

After roles in ACAB and La Fuggitiva, Mastrandrea made his American debut in Netflix’s From Scratch opposite Zoe Saldaña.

David Denman: Frank Conroy

NBC

David Denmnan plays Frank Conroy.

Denman is best known for portraying Roy Anderson in The Office, as well as his roles in 13 Hours, Logan Lucky, Brightburn, and Mare of Easttown.

Sonia Ben Ammar: Chiara Bonucci

Paramount Pictures

Sonia Ben Ammar plays Chiara Bonucci in The Equalizer 3.

Ammar is best known for playing Liv McKenzie in 2022’s Scream. She also released an extended play, Sonia, in 2019.

Remo Girone: Enzo Arisio

Sony Pictures

Remo Girone plays Enzo Arisio.

Arisio is an Italian stage and film actor known for his performances in La piovra, Live By Night, and Ford v Ferrari.

Gaia Scodellaro: Aminah

Sony Pictures

Gaia Scodellaro plays Aminah.

Scodellaro is known for starring in You, Me and the Apocalypse, Watch Them Fall, Promises, and State of Consciousness.

Andrea Scarduzio: Vincent Quaranta

Sony Pictures

Andrea Scarduzio plays Vincent Quaranta, a key figure in the mafia.

Scarduzio made a brief appearance in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, as well as appearing in The Devil Conspiracy, Hard Night Falling, and Roam Rome Mein.

Andrea Dodero: Marco Quaranta

Sony Pictures

Andrea Dodero plays Marco Quaranta in The Equalizer 3 cast.

Dodero has also starred in Thou Shalt Not Hate, Blocco 181, and The Good Mothers.

Salvatore Ruocco: Salvatore

Picasa

Salvatore Ruocco plays Salvatore.

Ruocco has also appeared in Take Five, Pasolini, Poisin, and Padre Pio.

Alessandro Pess: Vichingo

Universal Pictures

Alessandro Pess plays Vichingo.

Pess is best known for his roles in Good and Evil, The Falcon and the Dove, and House of Gucci.

The Equalizer 3 is available in UK cinemas now, and it’ll hit movie theaters in the US and worldwide on September 1. You can check out our other coverage here.