How to watch The Equalizer movies – where to stream

The Equalizer 3 hits cinemas this week, bringing the story of Denzel Washington’s Robert McCall to an end – so, here’s how you can watch the first two movies and where they’re available on streaming.

In 2014, Washington re-teamed with Antoine Fuqua for a reboot of the classic ’80s series. It introduced a revised version of the vigilante, with McCall working in a local Boston hardware store and living a quiet, solitary life. However, soon after befriending a teenage prostitute at a late-night cafe, he wades into a war with the Russian mob.

From there, The Equalizer as we know him now was born. The first entry was a major success, grossing just shy of $200 million and paving the way for a brutal sequel. Five years later, the third and final chapter in the series has arrived.

If you want to revisit the first two films, or maybe you want to watch them for the first time, here’s where you can watch The Equalizer 1 and 2.

Where to watch The Equalizer 1 & 2

The Equalizer is available to stream with a Starz subscription, and The Equalizer 2 can be streamed on Hulu.

Both movies are also available to buy or rent digitally via a VOD platform like Amazon Prime.

The first movie puts Washington’s McCall on a collision course with the mob and the violent life he swore off after his wife’s death. Whether it’s an armed robbery at his store or a young prostitute (Chloë Grace Moretz) being beaten, if somebody has a problem and the odds are against them, he feels a need to help – and it often involves bone-crunching, bloody violence.

In the sequel, he’s still living in Boston and working as a Lyft driver, but he moonlights as an all-purpose vigilante; in an early scene, he wipes out a group of high-rolling yuppies after they sexually assault a woman and ditch her in his taxi. Soon, he’s entangled in a wider government conspiracy after one of his friends is murdered.

Once you’ve watched the first two movies, you should watch The Equalizer 3 – you can find out more about how to do that here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.