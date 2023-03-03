The Crooked Man: Everything we know about Hellboy spinoff, including plot and cast

There’s a new Hellboy heading to cinema screens, and he’s younger, with his story is playing out in rural Appalachia in the 1950s. Here’s everything we know about The Crooked Man.

Hellboy has experienced up and downs when it comes to movies. The character was created by artist-writer Mike Mignola, and first appeared in the pages of San Diego Comic-Con Comics #2, in 1993.

A pair of well-received movies – directed by Guillermo Del Toro and starring Ron Perlman – hit screens in 2004 and 2008. But the third part of their planned trilogy sadly never materialised.

Millennium acquired the rights to the character in 2018 and cast David Harbour as Hellboy for a 2019 reboot. But the film was a critical and commercial disaster, stopping that iteration of the franchise in its tracks. But now “Big Red” is returning via another reboot, and we’ve got the details…

Article continues after ad

The Crooked Man is a period piece

Mike Mignola has written the script for new Hellboy movie The Crooked Man with newcomer Chris Golden, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the official synopsis is as follows…

Crooked Man is set in the 1950s and finds Hellboy stranded in rural Appalachia. Hellboy and a rookie agent at BPRD (the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, which is central to the Hellboy mythos) discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man.

Brian Taylor – who co-helmed the Crank movies as well as Gamer – will direct, making this his first comic book movie since Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Article continues after ad

Who plays the new Hellboy?

Actor Jack Kesy will don horns and red make-up to play Hellboy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Kesey has appeared in movies like Deadpool 2, Without Remorse, 12 Strong, Death Wish, and The Outpost, while on TV he’s been seen in Claws, Baywatch, and The Strain.

Speaking of Kesey’s casting, Millennium co-president Jonathan Yunger said: “Jack Kesy is a dynamic actor who has the ability to morph into his roles. His talent and stature are perfect for this younger Hellboy. I was very impressed with him while working together on The Outpost.”

That’s everything we know about Hellboy movie The Crooked Man at present, but we’ll update this article with more details as-and-when they hit. For more forthcoming horror, check out the below articles…

Article continues after ad

The Conjuring 4 | Constantine 2 | Scream 6 | Terrifier 3 | The Last of Us HBO | Return to Silent Hill | Saw 10 | A Quiet Place: Day One | Evil Dead Rise