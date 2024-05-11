Chainsaw Man creator’s new anime movie gets premiere this summer

Look Back, the new anime film based on the manga by Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, is going to premiere this summer.

Tatsuki became something of a household name in 2022 when Chainsaw Man premiered, introducing us to the gore-filled world of Denji. The anime show, starring a teenager who gains the ability to grow chainsaw blades from his body after making a deal with the devil, was a worldwide phenomenon shortly after kicking off.

Unsurprisingly, another adaptation of Tatsuki’s work, Look Back, was greenlit. Now, the anime movie has a premiere date, coming to the 2024 Annecy Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

This production is in a different lane to Chainsaw Man, by some distance. It concerns two young friends creating manga together, whose lives become interwoven with that of a serial killer.

You may have guessed it’s still quite dark. There’s a supernatural slant to the story as well. Released as a one-shot in July 2021, it was popular in Japan, and now that popularity is about to reach a worldwide audience.

Studio Durian are handling production, with Kiyotaka Oshiyama directing and writing the screenplay. Look Back isn’t the most obvious choice choice from Tatsuki’s works for an adaptation, as Fire Punch, his first manga, would’ve been my guess for a follow-up to Chainsaw Man.

That might come later, when Chainsaw Man is finished on screen. We’ll keep you informed on release details for Look Back as they emerge. Check out our list of the best upcoming anime for more highlights this year, and our guides on Tower of God Season 2 and Demon Slayer Season 4 will tell you when they’re arriving as well.