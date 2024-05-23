The Chosen creator reveals Season 4 will start streaming “any day now”

Dallas Jenkins, the creator of The Chosen, has promised streaming details for the show will arrive “any day now.”

It’s been a bit of a tough time for the show’s fans. While The Chosen Season 4 enjoyed a lucrative theatrical run across the world, grossing nearly $30 million in box office receipts, there’s been one big issue: it’s still not available on any streaming services.

Every season of Jenkins’ hit religious drama has streamed for free via the show’s official website and app. However, due to “legal issues” (which haven’t been fully explained, but are believed to stem from The Chosen breaking away from Sound of Freedom’s Angel Studios), the fourth season’s home entertainment release has been left in limbo since it left cinemas.

But that’s about to change. Jenkins sent a video to the show’s subscribers with a major update on when to expect Season 4 on streaming. And, while we don’t have a specific date, it’s set to arrive very soon.

“Any day now, Season 4… we’re gonna get the information. Our attorneys thought it would be a couple of days ago, but it could be today, it could be tomorrow. It’s not gonna be longer than like a week-and-a-half that we’re gonna get the decision from the arbitrator about the legal situation that we’re in,” he explained.

“As soon as we do, I’ll make a big announcement. We will launch the show on the first Sunday after that — unless we hear on a Friday, because we need time to promote it and to make sure everyone can clear their schedules.”

Season 4 won’t all drop at once. Instead, episodes will arrive in batches on Thursdays and Sundays for four weeks. Jenkins explained this is “so we can shrink the release window a little bit and get it to you quicker.”

Reacting to the news, one fan wrote: “Let’s freaking go! Not long now!”

“Can’t wait. I watched the first 3 seasons back to back, so it’s felt like an eternity,” another commented. “I appreciated the transparency in the video. They are just as eager to get it to us as we are to watch it,” a third added.

