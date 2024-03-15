How to watch The Chosen Season 4 – is it streaming?

The Chosen Season 4 has reached the end of its theatrical run – so, here’s how to watch the new episodes and when (and if) they’ll be on streaming.

The Chosen, developed by Dallas Jenkins is one of the most-watched shows of the past five years, believed to have been viewed (at least in part) by more than 500 million people worldwide.

It stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, with each season chronicling the life and ministry of the Messiah and the people (and disciples) who fall into his orbit, either witnessing his miracles, experiencing them first-hand, or listening to his teachings.

Article continues after ad

With Christian audiences hungry for more faith-based content – as evidenced by the show’s near-$30 million haul at the box office this year – The Chosen Season 4 is easily the biggest release of 2024. So, here’s how to watch it.

How to watch The Chosen Season 4

The Chosen Season 4 Episodes 4-6 are currently available to watch in limited cinemas.

Article continues after ad

The first three episodes arrived in cinemas on February 1, screening until February 15, at which point showtimes for Episodes 4-6 became available. Episodes 7 and 8 premiered on February 29 and stay in cinemas until mid-March. Fans have criticized its “unfair” theatrical release, but it won’t be long until it can be watched at home.

Article continues after ad

Yes, that does mean if you missed the first three episodes, you won’t be able to see them for the foreseeable future. So, if you haven’t caught the new episodes, make sure you book your tickets soon.

“These theatrical premieres will take place in theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Other countries that will see a theatrical run for The Chosen Season 4 include Latin America, the U.K., Poland, Australia, and New Zealand,” Angel Studios wrote.

So far, The Chosen Season 4 has already grossed more than $20 million worldwide.

Is The Chosen Season 4 on streaming?

The Chosen Season 4 isn’t on streaming yet, and it’s unclear exactly when it’ll drop.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A streaming release date hasn’t been confirmed, but it’d be fair to expect it sometime in 2024. As for when and where it’ll be broadcast on TV, The CW seems like a safe bet after it acquired the rights for the first three seasons.

Fans recently predicted the new episodes will be available to stream by March 24 to coincide with Palm Sunday, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus’ growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable – ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus’ message turns violent, he’s left with no alternative but demand his followers RISE UP.”

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, you can find out more about where The Chosen is filmed, read why fans have praised the portrayal of a particular ‘villain’, check out the big theory about Yussif, and possible plans for a resurrection movie.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.