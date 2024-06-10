The Chosen creator reveals when Season 4 will come to Disney Plus

Fans who are looking forward to The Chosen on Disney+ will have to wait, but not for that long.

Wildly popular religious drama The Chosen finally debuted its Season 4 recently, with new episodes hitting The Chosen app roughly a year after their original theatrical release.

A legal snafu prevented those new episodes from streaming earlier, but not everyone wants to use The Chosen app. Fortunately, The Chosen will also have a broadcast release, and now, thanks to a comment from series creator Dallas Jenkins, we know roughly when it comes to Disney+.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be a 60 day window or a 90 window after Season 4 launches on ‘The Chosen’ app. So it’s going to be on ‘The Chosen’ app first.” Jenkins told The Direct.

Lionsgate The Chosen will likely hit Disney+ sometime this fall.

The Chosen Season 4 debuted on The Chosen app on June 2, which means it should hit Disney+ sometime in August 2024.

Jenkins also mentioned the potential for the series to get some kind of exclusive relationship with a streaming service, telling The Direct, “But we’re also in discussions about potentially an exclusive relationship with a streamer where future seasons could be available solely not only on ‘The Chosen’ app but in that other streaming platform after that first window.”

The Chosen Season 4 was one of the most anticipated seasons of TV this year but went missing after its theatrical run. The series was tied up in a prolonged legal battle between The Chosen Inc and distributor Angel Studios over the streaming rights to the series.

The result was a lengthy delay for Season 4 as fans waited for some kind of official release. The season finally premiered on June 2, with new episodes from the season debuting on The Chosen app on Thursdays and Sundays.

If you’re a fan who has neither The Chosen app nor Disney+, you can still catch the series. The Chosen Season 4 was picked up by The CW, which will broadcast it starting September 1, 2024.

There are also previously advertised Season 4 Blu-Ray pre-orders, though the legal issues surrounding the season do have some fans worried those collections won’t materialize.

If you can’t wait for Disney+ or Blu-Ray, you can check out our handy guide on how to watch The Chosen Season 4 on streaming, what we know about Season 5, and other new TV shows coming out in June.

