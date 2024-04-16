The Chosen Season 5: Everything we know about the cast, plot & more

The Chosen Season 5 is official, so here are the details on the potential release date, who’s returning from the cast, and behind-the-scenes information.

The Chosen has had its fair share of drama in 2024, as legal issues with The Chosen Season 4 streaming rights have kept lots of loyal viewers from being able to watch new episodes.

This train isn’t stopping though. While The Chosen Season 4 problems are resolved, the series creator has already revealed how long Season 5 will take to shoot.

With the helping hand of Angel Studios’ frequent updates, below you’ll find the confirmed news about The Chosen Season 5.

Season 5 of The Chosen started filming on April 11, 2024, but Dallas Jenkins said it won’t be released until at least early 2025.

Jenkins, who created and is the public face of the series, said in an April 11 video, “We are officially commencing day one of 68 days of filming here in beautiful Utah. The set is behind me, we have done our first rehearsal, and we are about to get going..”

You can bet on Season 5 likely arriving in early-mid 2025 if production goes to plan.

Who’s in The Chosen Season 5 cast?

The Chosen cast members who survived from Season 4 should return for Season 5, led by Jonathan Roumie as Jesus.

The Chosen cast will largely be unchanged for the new episodes. We’re sure more faces will be announced, but for now, here are the names we can safely assume will return.

The Chosen Season 5 cast:

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus Christ

Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter

Paras Patel as Matthew

Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene

Noah James as Andrew

George H. Xanthis as John

Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James

Jordan Walker Ross as Little James

Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus

Joey Vahedi as Thomas

Alaa Safi as Simon the Zealot

Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael

Reza Diako as Philip

Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary

Luke Dimyan as Judas

Lara Silva as Eden

What’s The Chosen Season 5 plot?

The events of The Chosen Season 5 will take place during Holy Week, right before the crucifixion of Jesus.

Jenkins confirmed this in the same April 11 update, saying: “Season 5, as you might know, covers Holy Week.”

In the tense Season 4 finale, Jesus and his apostles tried to comfort Lazarus’ grieving sisters, Martha and Mary. The group then headed to Lazarus’ tomb, where Jesus performed a miracle and raised him from the dead.

Things took a dark turn when the Sanhedrin, led by the High Priest, demanded that Jesus be handed over to the Romans to be executed.

Season 5 can only end with betrayal. In an earlier live stream, Jenkins noted, “This is when the plot thickens and Lazarus will be hiding because of what happened in Season 4. We are covering, in Season 5, the most important week in history. Season 6 is the most important day in history.”

We’re sure to get additional updates as production makes headway and probably a trailer in late 2024 too.

Until then, check out the best TV shows, new TV shows streaming this month, or the best binge-worthy shows. We’ve also got a guide on The Chosen filming locations, and the Testament: The Story of Moses cast.