The Chosen Season 4 picked up by US TV channel after streaming debut

The Chosen Season 4 is set to air on US television later this year, with the new episodes picked up by an unsurprising network after its arrival on streaming.

The fourth season enjoyed a successful theatrical run earlier this year, but “legal issues” between the series’ producers and its former partner Angel Studios caused a delay to its streaming release.

Well, the wait is finally over… sort of. Season 4 Episode 1 is available to watch via the show’s app and website now, with episodes rolling out every Thursday and Sunday for the next four weeks (if you ordered the Blu-ray or DVD, you’ll be able to watch the whole thing).

Article continues after ad

However, there will be another way to watch it. The CW has acquired The Chosen Season 4, coming after the broadcaster picked up the first three seasons last year.

Season 4 will make its broadcast debut on September 1, 2024, with a two-hour premiere.

Article continues after ad

Lionsgate

For Penn and Teller fans, you’ll be glad to know that Season 11 has also been green-lit on The CW, alongside All American Season 7.

In his original statement, CW entertainment president Brad Schwartz said: “The Chosen is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic, and premium way.

Article continues after ad

“This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further.”

Jenkins added: “The CW has always been bold and unique, which is perfect for us. Plus, Brad Schwartz made it clear a while ago he loves and respects The Chosen, so we know it’ll be in great hands.”

In the meantime, find out more details about how to watch The Chosen Season 4 on streaming, what’s happening with Season 5, and breakdowns of The Chosen’s cast and filming locations.