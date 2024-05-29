The Chosen Season 4 streaming date finally confirmed by Dallas Jenkins

The Chosen has finally gotten its fourth season release date, months after Season 4 aired exclusively in theaters.

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, The Chosen Season 4 will begin airing exclusively on The Chosen app on Sunday, June 2. Its second episode will air Thursday, June 6, with new episodes airing every Thursday and Sunday.

The season, which consists of eight episodes in total, will have a four-week run time on the app. Additional streaming and broadcast options will reportedly be available, but further information is not available as of this writing.

Lionsgate

The Chosen Season 4 was meant to reach streaming concurrently with its theatrical release. However, the series suffered serious delays following a legal dispute with Angel Studios, who previously held the rights to distribute the series.

Article continues after ad

Originally debuting in 2017, The Chosen made history as the first ongoing television series to follow the life of Jesus Christ. Since its debut, The Chosen has become the single most popular Christian drama on the market.

Article continues after ad

The series started as a modest crowdfunded project before becoming a critical and commercial success, with an estimated viewership of more than 500 million worldwide. For many critics and viewers, it ascended from being a Christian show to a worldwide phenomenon.

“One of the most exciting things is that so many people tell us they’re into the show in the same way they’re into Marvel or DC,” Jenkins told THR in an interview. “But we didn’t do it cynically — ‘Let’s create a Marvel experience and find content that fits.’ It started with the content.”

Article continues after ad

You can watch the first three seasons of The Chosen for free via Angel Studios now. In the meantime, find out more about the show’s cast and characters and fans’ predictions for Season 5.