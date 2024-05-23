Why you should buy The Chosen Season 4 DVD instead of streaming

Rejoice, for The Chosen Season 4’s streaming release is upon us — but, according to the show’s creator Dallas Jenkins, you should consider buying the Blu-ray or DVD instead.

Ever since The Chosen Season 4 left cinemas, fans have been asking one question: when is it coming to a streaming service? It’s a fair query, given it’s always been available for free via the show’s website and app, and Jenkins and co. have promised free streaming for every future season.

However, forces beyond Jenkins’ control have caused a delay — more specifically, “legal issues” believed to have stemmed from the show’s breakaway from Angel Studios, the outfit behind Sound of Freedom.

In a video update, fans were told to expect a streaming release date “any day now” — but if you’ve been weighing up whether or not to buy the DVD, this may push you to take the leap.

According to Jenkins, “If you pre-ordered the DVD, the moment we get the announcement, we’re gonna be able to ship it to you.”

The benefit is obvious: while Season 4 will come to streaming in batches on Thursdays and Sundays, those with a physical copy will be able to watch it all at once.

“You’ll get to watch all eight episodes if you’re old school. Maybe you’re a little technologically behind and you’ve still got a DVD player, but in this case the last shall be first and you’ll be able to watch all eight episodes at once if you want,” Jenkins added.

That’s not the only reason you should buy the DVD: you’d be directly helping to fund the series. As Jenkins has already explained, the vast majority of people who stream the show online don’t pay a penny.

Season 5’s funding goal isn’t even halfway complete; Jenkins is hoping to reach $48 million, but there’s only been $20.1 million in donations so far.

“The coolest thing about The Chosen is that it’s free… but here’s the interesting thing about it: did you know that less than 5% of these tens of millions of viewers pay for it?” he said in an earlier video.

Of course, you can donate directly to the Come and See Foundation, the charity backing The Chosen and working to translate it into 600 languages (it broke Baywatch’s long-held record). However, you could also help out and buy the DVD.

So, find out how to pre-order The Chosen Season 4 on Blu-ray and DVD, and how to watch The Chosen Season 4 on streaming right now. You can also check out our breakdowns of The Chosen filming locations, The Chosen cast and characters, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your watch list.