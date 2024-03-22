The Chosen Season 4 Blu-ray pre-orders are live — but there’s a catch

The Chosen Season 4 may not be on streaming yet, but you can now pre-order the Blu-ray — however, don’t expect it on your doorstep anytime soon.

The fourth season of The Chosen, Dallas Jenkins’ hit series about the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, is in a bit of a sticky spot right now.

While its recent release in cinemas was an extraordinary success, fetching positive reviews and nearly $30 million at the box office, it’s also been the subject of criticism. Some have called its theatrical exclusivity “unfair”, especially after years of the show streaming for free online.

In lieu of them dropping on the app, new episodes will return to the big screen for a three-day Holy Week event. But that’s not all: pre-orders for Season 4 are officially live on The Chosen’s website.



Here’s the thing, though: there’s no release date, so it’s unclear exactly when it’d arrive through your letterbox. “Delivery Note: Own Season 4. Pre-order to be first in line,” the listing reads.

That said, you better be quick: the DVD is already out of stock, so you’ll either need to splurge on the Blu-ray or add yourself to the wait list for more copies becoming available.

Another website, Christianbook, claims the Blu-ray will be released on May 28, 2024, but this hasn’t been confirmed by The Chosen, Jenkins, or another official source.

Nevertheless, orders are coming in thick and fast. “I stumbled across The Chosen back in November on Netflix, all I can say is WOW. This show has been truly life-changing for my family and I. I am so grateful for The Chosen and we are learning so much about ourselves and about our Lord. Can’t wait for Seasons 5, 6, and 7,” one customer wrote.

In the meantime, find out more about when to expect The Chosen Season 4 on streaming and where the series is filmed.