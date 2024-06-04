The Chosen Season 4 starts streaming — but fans keep having problems

Praise be, for The Chosen Season 4 has finally started streaming — but fans have encountered all sorts of issues, whether it’s being “locked” out, glitches, or a lack of subtitles.

After months of waiting, The Chosen Season 4 has arrived on its official app and website, with the first episode available to watch right now. While those who ordered the DVD can watch the whole thing, new episodes will be rolled out on Thursdays and Sundays for the next four weeks.

It’s been a long time coming, especially with Season 5 already in production. However, as viewers rushed online to start streaming, they’ve had to deal with several technical problems.

For example, one user reported the app “completely closing out” every time they opened it and tried to watch the first episode. Others in the show’s subreddit experienced a similar problem, forced to cast it from their phones to avoid the app crashing.

“Roku version didn’t work tonight for Season 4. Had to watch on my phone and cast to the TV,” another wrote. “Crashed repeatedly on me too. Roku TV. Finally got it to work around 6:57 and was able to watch the live stream. No idea why it kept crashing,” a third commented.

Some viewers reported a lock symbol on Episode 1 after it was supposed to be available (7pm ET on Sunday, June 2). “Yeah, this release is a disaster… every source says it should’ve been available to stream on their app since 7pm eastern,” one user wrote.

Fortunately, The Chosen’s official YouTube channel live-streamed Episode 1 (and it’s still available now, you’ll just need to skip to 15:20), allowing hundreds of thousands of fans to tune in without a hitch.

There was another issue: when Episode 1 initially dropped, it didn’t have any English subtitles, but this has since been rectified. “Looks like they noticed,” one viewer speculated.

One thing you should note, if you weren’t aware already: The Chosen Season 4 will not stream via Angel Studios at all, as it’s no longer associated with the series. So, if you’ve been waiting for it to appear there… you’ll be sitting around forever.

You can watch the first episode in two places right now: The Chosen’s website and app, and YouTube.

If you’re diving back into the series, check out our breakdown of The Chosen’s cast and filming locations. You can also find other new TV shows streaming this month.