The Boys Season 4 will pick up “days after” Gen V season finale

As Gen V recently premiered their season finale, The Boys showrunner has revealed the new season will pick up where Gen V left off.

After eight bloody, heart-pounding episodes Amazon Prime Video’s series Gen V came to an end with an explosive season finale.

The show — which is a spin-off series of The Boys — followed a group of young adult superheroes as they attended a college specifically designed to help them hone their powers.

Article continues after ad

Gen V’s season finale was full of shocking moments, but one of the highlights was its cameos from major The Boys characters. And now both shows’ showrunners have revealed how close the two series will continue to be.

Article continues after ad

The Boys showrunner reveals the show’s close timeline to Gen V

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Gen V co-showrunner Michele Fazekas recently sat down with Variety discuss Gen V’s season finale and how it will tie into The Boys Season 4.

When asked when the mid-credits scene (which shows The Boys leader Billy Butcher going through The Woods at GodU), Kripke broke down how close the shows’ timelines are.

Article continues after ad

“In our minds, it’s only a couple of days after whatever the events are of “Gen V.” We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer,” Kripke explained.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“So it’s all very modular. It’s like there’s Season 3 of “The Boys,” and then after that “Gen V” takes place, and then after that “The Boys” Season 4 takes place. And then after that, “Gen V” Season 2 takes place. It’s all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti.”

Article continues after ad

Kripke also kept a tight lip on if any Gen V characters will make cameos in The Boys, which is a super popular fan theory as Butcher and Homelander made appearances in the season finale.

But, as the events of Gen V’s finale will feature heavily into The Boys’ Season 4 storylines, there’s no doubt fans haven’t seen the last of Marie and her crew.

Article continues after ad

Gen V Episodes 1-8 are on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Gen V review | Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6 | Episode 7 | Episode 8 | When does Gen V take place in The Boys timeline? | Gen V cast and characters | The Boys cameos | Gen V runtimes explained | Tek Knight powers explained | What is the Virus? | Jordan Li powers explained | Why does Soldier Boy return? | Every supe’s powers explained

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.