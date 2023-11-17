Thanksgiving 2: Everything we know

The slasher horror has been on every fan’s mind since the mock trailer created by Eli Roth for Grindhouse – as the movie hit theaters it leaves the door open for a Thanksgiving 2.

The famed Hostel and Cabin Fever director has developed a new holiday horror that’s a feast. Dexerto’s review of Thanksgiving gives it a bloody thumbs up thanks to its detailed and gruesome murders by serial killer John Carver.

Plagued by the tragic events of Black Friday a year prior, the main characters are on the guest list to become the meal at John Carver’s Thanksgiving table. Jessica (Nell Verlaque), her friends, and her family try to survive before the timer’s up.

The storyline has fans questioning who’s behind the mask. By the ending, it leaves a cliffhanger of what’s in store for a possible Thanksgiving 2. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Thanksgiving 2 could bring back the killer

The ending of Thanksgiving isn’t a closed-and-shut case, as John Carver (aka Sheriff Newlon) isn’t found by authorities after Jessica blows him up to escape. With Eli Roth open to Thanksgiving 2.

The reign of John Carner may not be over just yet and could lead to a Thanksgiving 2. After Jessica learns that Sheriff Newlon (Patrick Dempsey) is the killer and livestreams his confession, she escapes with the help of Bobby (Jalen Thomas Brooks). Trying to thwart his advances, they try to escape in a tow truck. Jessica opens the valve to inflate one of the parade’s turkey inflatables as part of her plan.

Sheriff Newlon is quick and ties the truck to a metal rig stopping them. With him advancing, Jessica finds a musket rifle, which was hinted at her using earlier in the movie. Seeing her chance as Sheriff Newlon gets closer to the nearly filled inflatable, she fires. It causes the gases in the inflatable to combust – creating an explosion. It supposedly kills Sheriff Newlon and allows her and Bobby to escape.

In the aftermath, the fire department left with the charred inflatable. Many are led to believe that Sheriff Newlon’s body is wrapped in it. But a fireman tells an officer that nothing could have survived the blast – likely implying they couldn’t find his body. That night Jessica is in bed with Ryan (Milo Manheim) and she’s unable to sleep. She becomes paranoid about her closet.

She gets up to check and finds nothing. In a jump scare cliffhanger, Thanksgiving ends with a charred and burnt Sheriff Newlon appearing from fiery flames and attacking Jessica.

The cliffhanger is either a telling of Jessica’s trauma from the events that will continue to haunt her, or a clue that Sheriff Newlon isn’t dead. He could return as John Carver in Thanksgiving 2.

According to an interview with The Boston Globe, Eli Roth would “love” to create a sequel. “I had such a great time in that world. I have a lot more to say, but that’s up to the fans,” said the director.

“If people come out and they go see the movie, I will dive back in and I will try to outdo myself with a sequel,” he said.

