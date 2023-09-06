Thanksgiving: Release date, fake trailer, cast, plot, & more

Eli Roth’s 2007 fake trailer Thanksgiving has been turned into a movie – here’s everything we know about the horror film, including release date, cast, and plot.

In 2007, Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez combined their talents to craft movie double-bill Grindhouse, which harked back to the exploitation films of the 1970s.

Tarantino directed Death Proof. Rodriguez helmed Planet Terror. And the plan was for the pair to shoot fake trailers for Grindhouse-style movies that don’t actually exist. But when their filmmaker friends found out, they wanted in on the act.

Article continues after ad

So Edgar Wright shot fake trailer ‘Don’t.’ Rob Zombie did ‘Werewolf Women of the SS.’ Rodriguez himself made ‘Machete,’ which was ultimately turned into a feature. And Eli Roth directed ‘Thanksgiving,’ which has also been turned into a film; one that’s now coming very soon.

Article continues after ad

Thanksgiving will cut and slash its way into cinemas on November 17, 2023.

That’s more than 16 years after the original trailer for Thanksgiving debuted, as part of the Grindhouse package, on April 6, 2007.

Article continues after ad

The Tweet states that Thanksgiving will be playing exclusively in theaters, so don’t expect a digital release anytime soon.

Thanksgiving trailer: Is there a trailer?

The full trailer for Thanksgiving will be released tomorrow. In the meantime, you can check out the film’s 2007 fake trailer:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

This video features actors Jordan Ladd, Jay Hernandez, Michael Biehn, and Eli Roth. Which is pretty different to the cast in the finished film, as you can see below…

Article continues after ad

Thanksgiving cast: Who’s in it?

We don’t know character names yet, but the following is the cast-list for Thanksgiving:

Article continues after ad

Patrick Dempsey

Nell Verlaque

Addison Rae

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Milo Manheim

Gina Gershon

Rick Hoffman

Thanksgiving plot: What’s it about?

The plot for Thanksgiving is being kept under wraps at present, though if it follows the story of the fake trailer, the film will revolve around a serial killer dressing as a pilgrim and killing teens.

Based on an idea Eli Roth had when he was a teen, the film is written by Roth, and Jeff Rendell, who played the killer in the aforementioned trailer.

Thanksgiving is out in November, while for more horror coverage, head here, or check out the below links:

Article continues after ad

How many Saw movies are there? | LGBTQ+ horrors | How to watch Evil Dead Rise | Terrifier 3 | Insidious: The Red Door | The Boogeyman ending | Tin and Tina explained | The Thing 2 | The Conjuring