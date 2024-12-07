1923 Season 2 teaser reveals violent end for Season 1’s biggest cliffhanger

1923 Season 2 finally has a release date and new teasers, with all signs pointing to this season of the Yellowstone spinoff being one of the most dramatic to date.

The 1923 Season 1 finale aired in February 2023, meaning it’ll be almost two years since fans last saw Jacob Dutton and co.

The Yellowstone prequel stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, and takes place ahead of the Great Depression as the ranching family struggles to keep up with the fast-changing advancements in living. (Who needs a horse when you can have a car?)

Article continues after ad

While news on the follow-up season has been scarce, it’s now been confirmed that 1923 Season 2 will return on Sunday, February 23, 2025, on Paramount+. And based on the new teasers, it’s going to be a rude awakening for 1923’s most tantalizing cliffhanger. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

1923 Season 2 will be difficult for Spencer and Alexandra

Despite Ford and Mirren leading the charge in 1923, it’s two of the younger characters – Spencer Dutton and his new wife, Alexandra – who captured viewers’ attention the most. Spencer begins the series as a hunter in Africa, where he meets Alexandra.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With her being a member of the British elite society and Spencer being a no-nonsense man of the land, their romance was unlikely. Still, the two fell in love and traveled across the seas together, encountering lions and sinking ships as they went.

By the end of the first season, the two were married, but Spencer was being arrested after the accidental death of Alexandra’s ex-fiancé. As he was being carted away, the two vowed to find each other again in Bozeman, Montana – the location of the Dutton Ranch.

Article continues after ad

Safe to say, their reunion is one of the most-anticipated plotlines in the upcoming 1923 season. However, in the two new teaser trailers, it’s clear their return won’t be easy. In both, Spencer appears bloody and bruised, getting into fights with unseen characters.

In the second teaser, Alexandra can be seen fighting for her life as a man comes up behind her and drags her away.

Article continues after ad

The dangers that are sure to come to them both are further confirmed in the official synopsis, which reads: “A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch.

Article continues after ad

“With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

1923 Season 2 premieres on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

For more, check out our guides to other Yellowstone shows, like 6666, The Madison, and 1944.