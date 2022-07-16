Ms. Marvel Season 2: Cast, plot & everything we know so far

Cameron Frew . 56 minutes ago

Kamala Khan has officially debuted in the MCU. Here’s everything we know about Ms. Marvel Season 2, from whether there’s a release date to cast, plot, and other details.

The season finale of Ms. Marvel recently dropped on Disney+. It’s a show that’s been showered in acclaim for all sorts of reasons, from its Muslim representation and Iman Vellani’s star-making performance as the titular hero, to its refreshing storytelling in a stale Phase Four.

While MCU fans continue to recover and speculate following the last episode’s jaw-dropping reveal, it’s clear we’ll be seeing Ms. Marvel for more adventures, whether she’s on the big screen alongside other heroes or returning on her own for another season.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know so far about Season 2 of Ms. Marvel.

Spoilers to follow for Ms. Marvel…

Disney+ Ms. Marvel will return in The Marvels.

Unfortunately, there’s no confirmed release date for Ms. Marvel Season 2 at the time of writing.

This is due to a few reasons: firstly, it hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet; and secondly, even if it has, it’s likely we won’t find out until after Marvel’s panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

If Ms. Marvel does return for Season 2, it likely won’t be until after The Marvels, next year’s Captain Marvel sequel in which she’s set to appear alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau from WandaVision. The finale of Ms. Marvel leads directly into the film, so we can expect it to affect her storyline going forward.

The show was originally pitched as a limited series – however, there’s scope for another season if there’s enough demand, according to producer Sana Amanat.

She told Screen Rant: “It is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. Like, it certainly establishes her hero. She will be going into The Marvels next, so that’s kind of there.

“But I will say, I really hope that she is a part… you know, I hope we get a Season 2 is all I’m gonna say. I hope we’re a part of that.”

The Marvels is currently set for release on July 28, 2023, so we’ll likely learn more about Ms. Marvel’s future after it hits cinemas.

Ms. Marvel Season 2 cast: Who’s returning, and will there be any new characters?

In terms of the cast of Season 1, we can expect the following characters to return:

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Rish Shah as Kamran

Nimra Bucha as Najma, Kamran’s mother

Samina Ahmad as Sana, Kamala’s grandmother

Fawad Khan as Hasan, Kamala’s great-grandfather

Farhan Akhtar as Waleed

Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger

In an interview with ScreenRant, Knight said he’d be interested in coming back as Red Dagger: “Yeah, if there is a Season 2, I will be back.”

Given the status of Ms. Marvel Season 2 is still up in the air, we can’t say for certain who’ll return and any new characters we may see.

As she’s going to be appearing alongside Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau, not to mention Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, there’s a chance they could become a fixture of the Disney+ series down the line, but that’s still unconfirmed at the time of writing.

Ms. Marvel Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

Again, the plot of Ms. Marvel Season 2 largely depends on what happens in The Marvels. In the post-credits scene, we saw Kamala switch places with Carol Danvers via her bracelet, suggesting the latter hero will need to track down Kamala somewhere across the cosmos.

Speaking about how Larson helped her during The Marvels, Vellani told Entertainment Tonight: “She’s been super supportive. And you know, having a figure like Brie Larson kind of hold your hand throughout all of this and tell you she’s going through the same things that you are is just crazy.”

Season 2 would also likely pick up with Kamran working with Red Dagger after managing to escape the D.O.D.C. in the finale.

There’s also the fallout of Damage Control’s operation at the High School and, as some have speculated, the possibility of Kamala forming The Champions with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and new Falcon Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez). Oh, and how could we forget: Kamala is a mutant, and that reveal could pave the way for her to tangle with the X-Men when they’re eventually introduced.

Ms. Marvel Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer, and where can I watch it?

Unfortunately, as Ms. Marvel has yet to be renewed for Season 2, there’s no trailer, nor is there any footage at all at the time of writing.

We’ll update this article upon further announcements about Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel is available to stream on Disney+ now.