There are 4 When Calls the Heart Christmas specials you need to watch before Season 12

When Calls the Heart Season 12 arrives on January 5, but Hallmark has a Christmas-themed treat in store for fans who aren’t all caught up.

A prestige show can mean one of two things – new viewers might feel intimidated by its many seasons, but hardcore fans will love all the content they can get. Thankfully, years of When Calls the Heart are worth the payoff.

11 seasons on and we’ve got a whole heap of romance-led drama behind us. Elizabeth is now with Nathan after husband Jack dies in Season 5, and her old beau Lucas has lost everything… including the woman of his dreams.

There’s a lot going on, but we’re arguably missing something festive in the interim. Don’t worry! Hallmark has you covered. Watch these four festive specials before the new year.

Hallmark has 4 Christmas movies you can watch before Season 12

Fans will be able to catch The Greatest Christmas Blessing, Home for Christmas, The Christmas Wishing Tree, and When Calls the Heart Christmas on Hallmark Family on December 15th starting at noon ET.

As you can tell from the different posters (*cough* Jack is still alive *cough*), these specials slot in during different parts of the When Calls the Heart timeline.

Here’s the breakdown – Christmas is between Seasons 3 and 4, The Christmas Wishing Tree between Seasons 4 and 5, The Greatest Christmas Wish between Seasons 5 and 5, and Home For Christmas between Seasons 6 and 7.

This means it’s been five years since fans have had a Christmas special on screens, and it’s continued bad news for 2024. We might be getting Season 12 of the binge-worthy TV show soon, but there will be no new festive movie before it.

If you’re wondering if any are worth watching, check out the official synopses below:

Christmas: An intriguing peddler comes to Hope Valley selling the townspeople his wares and teaching them valuable lessons about joy and giving. When the townspeople realize that the recently displaced settlers in the area will not have a proper Christmas, they come together to create a special holiday celebration.



The Christmas Wishing Tree: Hope Valley is buzzing from the introduction of the Wishing Tree, with all the townspeople eagerly placing their wishes on its branches in the hopes they will be granted. Elizabeth wishes for Jack’s return.



The Greatest Christmas Wish: As Christmas approaches in Hope Valley, newly widowed Elizabeth prepares for the birth of her baby, while Abigail prepares for the town’s Christmas gathering.



Home For Christmas: Elizabeth prepares for Little Jack’s first Christmas and birthday, while missing Jack more than ever. Nathan receives a prestigious job offer in Union City but weighs the promotion against the downside of leaving Elizabeth and taking his niece away from Hope Valley.

It’s worth pointing out there’s also a New Year’s special – New Year’s Wish – that takes place between Season 2 and 3, while a two-hour movie was released before the first season ever took off.

All of these titles can be found on Hallmark’s streaming service if you want back-to-back Hope Valley content until January.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 comes to the Hallmark Channel on January 5, 2025. In the meantime, check out what questions it needs to answer, and more small-town dramas like Virgin River Season 6 and Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3.