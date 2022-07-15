Resident Evil Season 2: Plot, cast & everything we know so far

Cameron Frew . 1 hour ago

CAPCOM’s iconic zombie franchise just arrived on Netflix. Here’s everything we know about Resident Evil Season 2, from whether there’s a release date to plot, cast, and other details.

Resident Evil began life as a pioneer of survival horror on home consoles. Since 1996, several games, movies, and novels fall under the franchise umbrella; some fall within the canon, others – like Milla Jovovich’s hexalogy of films – do not.

The new Netflix series not only takes place within the universe of the games, but is directly connected to the overall lore – particularly given the mysterious inclusion of Albert Wesker, the most notable villain of the games.

With fans binging the series since its Netflix drop on July 14, we’ve collated everything we know about Season 2 of Resident Evil.

Spoilers to follow for Resident Evil Season 1…

Netflix Albert Wesker and Evelyn Marcus may return in Season 2.

Unfortunately, as a second season has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, we have no confirmation of an official release date at the time of writing.

In an interview with Decider, showrunner Andrew Dabb said: “We’re in the process right now of figuring out the story for Season 2.”

As for how long the show could run, Dabb believes Resident Evil will be sticking around for a long time on Netflix.

“The last show I was on [Supernatural], what 15 seasons? So I think this one, 20 minimum. You gotta beat it. You know what I mean? You don’t go backwards. You go forwards,” he added.

Resident Evil Season 2 cast: Who’s returning, and will there be any new characters?

Given the events of Season 1, there are a few characters we can likely count out from appearing in Season 2 – then again, in the world of Resident Evil, death isn’t always the end.

At the time of writing, we can expect the following cast members to appear in Season 2:

Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Jade and Billie’s father

Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker

Tamara Smart as young Jade Wesker

Adeline Rudolph as Billie Wesker

Siena Agudong as young Billie Wesker

Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus

Mpho Osei Tutu as Yen

Anthony Oseyemi as Roth

Marisa Drummond as Guard

Lea Vivier as Susana Franco

Ahad Raza Mir as Arjun Batra

While the Season 1 finale seemingly showed Albert dying in the explosion at Umbrella, the character has a bit of a penchant for resurrection in the games. And, as we know, this was just one clone from the original Wesker, so don’t be surprised if Reddick returns next time.

In an interview with The Gamer, Dabb also teased that future seasons could introduce other characters from the games. “If we want to put a giant vampire lady in Season 2, we can. I’m not saying we’re going to, but it’s an option,” he said, in reference to Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil: Village.

CAPCOM Lady Dimitrescu may appear in Netflix’s Resident Evil at some point.

Dabb has also expressed interest in bringing in the likes of Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, and others from the games. However, there’s one character who Reddick would like to see appear: Jovovich’s Alice from the movies.

“I feel that it would be really interesting to see if and how her character could come into this series,” he told Comic Book.

Resident Evil Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

Season 1 unraveled across two timelines. The first was set in 2022 with Umbrella Corporation executive Albert Wesker and his young daughters moving to New Raccoon City.

They end up stumbling on Umbrella’s darkest secrets, including a zombie dog that bites Billie, the effects of the T-virus in the old Raccoon City, and Albert being a clone who injects himself with their blood to stop him aging.

The season ends with Jade, Billie, and Albert’s other clone Bert escaping New Raccoon City with details regarding Ada Wong in Japan, a character last seen working for the original Wesker in Resident Evil 4. There’s also the small matter of Evelyn’s creature escaping from its tank, with some believing it to be William Birkin mutating from the G-virus.

In the 2036 timeline, Jade shoots Billie and kidnaps her daughter Bea, so there’s two major cliffhangers to resolve.

Netflix Ella Balinska in Netflix’s Resident Evil.

Speaking to Decider, Dabb explained: “Now that we’ve done that in Season 1, now going into Season 2, let’s have some fun. And let’s start taking some more things from the games, more characters and putting them in the story.

“The idea is that the present day story ends when the outbreak really goes global. Season 1 takes place over the course of like 10 days, right about. So… it’s Deadwood timeline, right? Every season was a week in Deadwood. We’re kind of in that realm a little bit.

“Ultimately, [the 2022 and 2036 timelines] will converge and the stories will converge. What you’ll start to see more and more as the gap is shortening, is you start to understand how the Jade from the present day, who is very different than Jade in the future, how she became that person – how the Billie from the present day became that person.”

In another interview with TV Line, the showrunner also teased: “We made the choice to just touch the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the game lore. If we’re lucky enough to go into Season 2 and beyond, you’ll start to see a lot more game elements coming into the show.”

Resident Evil Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer, and where can I watch it?

Unfortunately, as Resident Evil has yet to be renewed for Season 2, there’s no trailer, nor is there any footage or images at the time of writing.

We’ll update this space upon further announcements.

Resident Evil is available to stream on Netflix now.