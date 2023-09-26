Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie coming to IMAX in select locations

Fans have that James Dean daydream look in their eyes following the announcement of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie – which is now set to be screened in IMAX.

After original plans for the concert film were revealed, Swifties immediately exceeded all expectations by putting the Eras Tour movie in direct competition with opening weekends for films such as Avengers: Endgame.

Playing the entire concert from start to finish, fans are set for the experience of a lifetime even if they didn’t quite manage to get the original tickets.

Article continues after ad

Alongside fans being able to rent private theater screens, seeing the film is now being taken to the next level thanks to the help of IMAX.

Article continues after ad

IMAX hosts Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie in select locations

At the moment, select IMAX locations for the Eras Tour movie have yet to be revealed. More information and tickets will be released closer to the film’s premiere date of October 13, 2023.

Already projected to make over $100 million on its opening weekend, the chance to see Taylor Swift on the biggest screen possible is likely to push those figures up even further.

Article continues after ad

Taking in each of Swift’s 10 different album “eras,” the film is set to feature songs from each one, though fans are still speculating what the surprise song featured in the movie will be.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In fact, there’s been so much wider speculation and hype from fans that AMC has already had to increase its ticket-booking capacity around five times over.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to an overwhelming weekend in store for the Eras Tour movie, plenty of other films have supposedly moved their release dates to avoid the shadow of Swift’s cinematic presence – including Priscilla, Dumb Money, The Exorcist: Believer, and Ordinary Angels. Swift was able to reach an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA to allow the film to go ahead in the midst of strike action.

Article continues after ad

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote on socials when announcing the film. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!

Article continues after ad

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing, and dancing encouraged. 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

The Eras Tour: Concert Movie will be coming to US theaters and IMAX on October 13. Check out how to get tickets here, catch up with our Taylor Swift coverage here, and find out what other films are coming up below:

Article continues after ad

Killers of the Flower Moon | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes