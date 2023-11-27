Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie coming to streaming with 3 extra songs

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie grows more powerful with each passing day, and now it’s heading to streaming, with three more reasons to watch.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists of the past 20 years, and her recent Eras Tour only continues to prove that. With tons of shows to celebrate her past 10 albums, it’s now Taylor Swift’s world; we’re just living in it.

We covered the Eras Tour movie a lot here at Dexerto, which involved almost all the numbers she performed at her three-hour show, plus a specific choice of secret song.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But now, that movie is heading to streaming, and some extra songs might be waiting in the wings…

When can I watch the Eras Tour movie on streaming?

Taylor Swift has just announced that the Eras Tour movie is heading for streaming on December 13. Why that date? Because that’s her birthday, and Swift is never one to avoid a symbolic number.

However, she also announced in her post that the film is set to include songs that did not appear in the movie’s original theatrical release.

Article continues after ad

As her message states, “Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!”

Article continues after ad

Some wonder if this announcement is in response to the recent fan demands for an announcement of what is assumed to be her next album re-recording, Reputation. A streaming treat will be sure to satiate the Swifties, even for just a little while.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Although it is yet to be confirmed which territories the movie will be available in, which could be affected by whether or not she has visited those cities on tour yet.

What new songs will appear on the streaming version?

As Swift reveals in her announcement, this extended Eras Tour movie will feature 1989’s ‘Wildest Dreams’, Lover’s ‘The Archer’, and Speak Now’s ‘Long Live’.

Article continues after ad

“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on… you guessed it, December 13,” as she explained on social media.

Article continues after ad

While this will no doubt excite fans – the songs being cut from the theatrical release had caused some contention – the fact that ‘Cardigan’, a Folklore number that was also cut from the movie, will remain cut for streaming.

As of its closing last weekend, the movie grossed $178 million in the United States, setting a major record for any concert film. And as for the live tour, it will resume on February 7 2024 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Find out more about the Eras Tour movie in our coverage below: