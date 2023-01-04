How many episodes of The Bad Batch Season 2 are there? Disney Plus release schedule explained

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

The second season of acclaimed Star Wars series The Bad Batch drops on Disney+ today, so this is everything you need to know about the show’s release.

The first series of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and ran for 16 episodes until August 13.

The show revolved around the titular squad – a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations, who also go by the name Clone Force 99.

The show was a hit, and a second season was quickly ordered, which starts streaming on Disney+ today. So here’s everything you need to know about Season 2’s release, including the title of every episode.

How many The Bad Batch Season 2 episodes are there? Disney+ release schedule

As with Season 1 of The Bad Batch, there are 16 episodes in Season 2. We know the title of each episode, as well as the release date, with details as follows…

January 4: Episode 1 – Spoils of War

January 4: Episode 2 – Ruins of War

January 11: Episode 3 – The Solitary Clone

January 18: Episode 4 – Faster

January 25: Episode 5 – Entombed

February 1: Episode 6 – Tribe

February 8: Episode 7 – The Clone Conspiracy

February 8: Episode 8 – Truth and Consequences

February 15: Episode 9 – The Crossing

February 22: Episode 10 – Retrieval

March 1: Episode 11 – Metamorphosis

March 8: Episode 12 – The Outpost

March 15: Episode 13 – Pabu

March 22: Episode 14 – Tipping Point

March 29: Episode 15 – The Summit

March 29: Episode 16 – Plan 99

Meaning every episode drops on a Wednesday, and on some Wednesdays, two episodes release.

What happens in Season 2 of The Bad Batch

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2 of The Bad Batch, as well as the trailer…

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

Who voices The Bad Batch?

Dee Bradley Baker returns to voice all members of The Bad Batch, as well as the likes of Cut Lawquane, Captain Gregor, Captain Howzer, and Captain Rex.

Michelle Ang is the voice of Omega, Rhea Perlman returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal again voices Vice Admiral Rampart, and Wanda Sykes makes her Bad Batch debut as Phee Genoa.

Episode 1 and 2 of The Bad Batch Season 2 are streaming now on Disney+. You can find out more about Season 2 here.