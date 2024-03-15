What surprise songs are in the Eras Tour movie on Disney Plus? Full setlist revealed

Taylor Swift has landed on Disney Plus, and there’s an incredible amount of music to get through if you’re tuning in. Here are all the surprise songs in the Eras Tour movie and a look at the full setlist.

Taylor Swift fans often have things to celebrate, but 2024 is already off to a great start. The singer won Album of the Year at the Grammys, she announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and the Eras Tour film is one of the biggest new movies streaming this month on Disney Plus.

The concert movie has already smashed box office records and set a new precedent for what singers can achieve on screen. Even though its theatrical release was back in October 2023, fans still want more of the world tour magic.

So, if you’re planning to watch the Eras Tour on Disney Plus, you’d probably like to know what surprise songs will be played in the Eras Tour. We’ve got the answers you need right here.

What surprise songs are in the Eras Tour movie on Disney Plus?

The Eras Tour movie features the following five surprise songs: ‘Cardigan’, ‘I Can See You’, ‘Maroon’, ‘You Are In Love’, and ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’. They are all acoustic versions of the original songs.

During the live tour, fans are typically treated to one surprise song a night, with Swift already having rattled off most of her back catalog without alerting fans to what she’ll pick beforehand. However, for moviegoers, there’s a chance to relive five of her most popular choices.

It’s safe to say that the decision has gone down well with fans. “The Eras Tour on Disney Plus with Cardigan AND four additional acoustic songs???” one Swiftie posted on X/Twitter in response to the news. “Eras Tour on Disney Plus has 4 more songs. Good golly she sang a lot of songs at this concert! People definitely got their money’s worth. Amazing,” added another.

What songs were cut from the Eras Tour movie?

Sadly, the following tracks were cut from the movie: ‘Long Live’, ‘Wildest Dreams’, ‘No Body No Crime’, ‘The Archer’, and ‘Cardigan’.

Wikimedia Commons, Paolo V

As mentioned above, Cardigan is still in the setlist for the movie, but as an acoustic version.

What is the full setlist of Eras Tour movie songs?

The full setlist for the Eras Tour includes 43 songs. While five songs are cut from the setlist, they are replaced with five bonus acoustic tracks.

During its 2-hour and 48-minute runtime, the concert movie treats fans to the following songs:

‘Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince’

‘Cruel Summer’

‘The Man’

‘You Need to Calm Down’

‘Lover’

‘The Archer’ – CUT

‘Fearless’

‘You Belong With Me’

‘Love Story’

‘No Body No Crime’ – CUT

‘Willow’

‘Marjorie’

‘Champagne Problems’

‘Tolerate It’

‘Ready For It?’

‘Delicate’

‘Don’t Blame Me’

‘Look What You Made Me Do’

‘Enchanted’

‘Long Live’ – CUT

’22’

‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’

‘I Knew You Were Trouble’

‘All Too Well (10-Minute Version)’

‘The 1’

‘Betty’

‘The Last Great American Dynasty’

‘August’

‘Illicit Affairs’

‘My Tears Ricochet’

‘Cardigan’ – CUT

‘Style’

‘Blank Space’

‘Shake it Off’

‘Wildest Dreams’ – CUT

‘Bad Blood’

‘Lavender Haze’

‘Anti-Hero’

‘Midnight Rain’

‘Vigilante Shit’

‘Bejeweled’

‘Mastermind’

‘Karma’

The Eras Tour movie is now available to stream on Disney Plus. You’ll need to be a Disney Plus subscriber, though, and you can sign up on the link below.

