Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie setlist: What songs are in the film?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to the big screen, but as the tour takes us through Swift’s career, what songs will the movie cover?

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists of the past 20 years. With 10 majorly popular albums – and multiple re-recordings – Swift has a 17-year-long musical oeuvre to choose from when it comes to performing.

While rehashing old music at a concert is nothing new, Swift has managed to majorly capitalize on the concept with the Eras tour; where she does specific sections for (almost) all her previous albums, giving special attention to her previous four albums that didn’t get a tour due to recent years’ global restrictions.

But with over 200 songs to choose from, which songs has Swift picked for the concert, and its upcoming movie version?

What songs are in the Taylor Swift concert tour movie?

As the movie has not come out yet, this cannot be confirmed, but we can expect the movie to have the same number of songs as the concert, that being 44 songs.

The current setlist for the Eras Tour is as thus:

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

“Cruel Summer”

“The Man”

“You Need to Calm Down”

“Lover”

“The Archer”

“Fearless”

“You Belong With Me”

“Love Story”

“No Body No Crime”

“Willow”

“Marjorie”

“Champagne Problems”

“Tolerate It”

“Ready For It?”

“Delicate”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

“Enchanted”

“22”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“All Too Well (10-Minute Version)”

“The 1”

“Betty”

“The Last Great American Dynasty”

“August”

“Illicit Affairs”

“My Tears Ricochet”

“Cardigan”

“Style”

“Blank Space”

“Shake it Off”

“Wildest Dreams”

“Bad Blood”

“Lavender Haze”

“Anti-Hero”

“Midnight Rain”

“Vigilante Shit”

“Bejeweled”

“Mastermind”

“Karma”

This 44 song run includes two secret songs, in which Swift will play two of her remaining songs acoustically for one time only – barring some rules; if it’s a song from the album Midnights or she messes up the performance she has allowed herself to play the track again.

During the tour’s run this summer, the setlist has been changed slightly, with tunes like “‘Tis the Damn Season” and “Invisible String” being swapped out for “No Body No Crime” and “The 1” respectively. The film could either show us one of these options, or both, but only time will tell.

There is a chance some songs could be cut; since the tour movie runs at 2 hours and 48 minutes, and the live show at over 3 hours. But it’s also likely that the shortened runtime will simply be due to the movie’s streamlined editing – we won’t have to wait for Swift to make a quick change offstage, for example.

There’s also the case of any behind-the-scenes footage ala the 1989 tour movie, which could pad out the runtime of the movie and affect the number of songs. Again, only time will tell.

As the synopsis for the concert tour movie reads: “The cultural phenomenon continues as pop icon Taylor Swift performs hit songs in a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.”

How to watch the Eras Tour in cinemas

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert movie, is coming to cinemas worldwide as of October 13th – 13 being Swift’s lucky number, of course.

It’s likely that you will be able to purchase tickets from the website of your local cinema closer to the time of release, but if you’re wanting to book in advance, you will be able to purchase from the Eras Tour Movie official website.

Even though the movie hasn’t even arrived on screens yet, the Eras Tour film looks set to make a cool $100 million on opening weekend.

Other concert movies, such as the Reputation Tour, can also be found on Netflix.

The Eras Tour: Concert Movie will be coming to theaters worldwide on October 13. Check out how to get tickets here, catch up with our Taylor Swift coverage here, and find out what other films are coming up below:

