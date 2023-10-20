Taylor Swift releases remixed version of song from Eras Tour movie

As expected, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is continuing to be a big hit on the big screen – and now the singer has released a new remix of a popular song in line with the film’s success.

Opening on October 13, 2023, the nearly three-hour experience had already earned a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after only a few days in theaters.

Projected to surpass box office figures for the opening weekend of Avengers: Endgame, the Eras Tour movie has already made $123 million worldwide.

Article continues after ad

Now that the full setlist has been revealed, one song in particular has stood out for fans, leading to a new remix just in time for the Eras Tour movie.

Article continues after ad

Remixed version of Cruel Summer released from Eras Tour movie

A live version of Cruel Summer has been released for the Eras Tour movie, dubbed as an LP Giobbi remix.

“What a truly mind-blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into,” Swift wrote on her social media channels in response to the song being released.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported Cruel Summer SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it,” Swift continued. “For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by [LP Giobbi]. Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, Swifties have reveled in the remix’s release, with one fan posting: “DECEASED I NEEDED THIS LIVE VERSION MORE THAN THE MOVIE.”

“We will be streaming and BUYING,” said another, later adding, “She saw the other songs in competition for #1 had remix and multiple version eps and finally moved.”

“A business woman to be studied,” one Swiftie concluded.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is in theaters worldwide as of October 13. Find out more about the movie in our coverage below: