Is Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3?

As Deadpool 3 continues to film, fans are starting to speculate that pop star Taylor Swift will make a surprise cameo in the movie.

Deadpool, aka the merc with a mouth, is one of the most beloved, fourth-wall-breaking heroes in our modern era and his essence has only been enhanced by Ryan Reynolds’ portrayal of him.

The masked vigilante isn’t your typical hero, as he usually does things that mostly benefit himself and he’s not afraid to turn on more traditional heroes like the X-Men.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to Reynolds’ dedication, the Deadpool franchise has produced two fantastic movies with a third one being filmed currently. And, with set leaks becoming the norm, a lot of fans are starting to speculate that a certain pop star could be making a special cameo – and they have a bit of evidence to back it up.

Taylor Swift may cameo in Deadpool 3

Reynolds has never been shy about his desire for Swift to be in a Deadpool movie. Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are good friends with Swift, to the point where their daughter, James, had a feature on Swift’s hit song ‘Gorgeous’.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reynolds addressed the idea of Swift being in Deadpool 3 after a teaser for the film was released, and fans realized that that video was shot at the same location as Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film, which led them to believe that Swift could make an appearance. But Reynolds said that would only happen if Deadpool 3 was filmed “in their house.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, Reynolds also added that he would love to have her on set, stating: “I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”

Article continues after ad

The hype around Swift’s cameo was further fueled when a picture of Swift dressed up as Deadpool resurfaced, and it was revealed that Reynolds had actually lent her the suit for Halloween. The picture coupled with Reynolds’ glowing respect for the pop star has been more than enough evidence for fans to think a cameo could be in the works.

twitter.com/heyitsjennalynn

However, the logistics around Swift being in Deadpool 3 could be a bit murky as she’s currently on tour, so she would only be able to film during the reshoot period. But, she could also be incorporated through the movie’s soundtrack as Celine Dion did for Deadpool 2.

Article continues after ad

Even if Swift doesn’t make an appearance in person or in song, it wouldn’t be far-fetched for Reynolds to find some way to reference her in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on May 3, 2024. You can check out more of our coverage about it here.