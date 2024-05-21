Star Trek Prodigy Season 2: Everything we know

When the show was canceled by Paramount, all hopes of us seeing Star Trek Prodigy Season 2 were lost. But Netflix came to the rescue, and we now have a lot of details on the animated series ahead of its release this year.

The Star Trek timeline is vast, and growing rapidly, too. But, while you’ll find most Star Trek shows on Paramount+ these days, there is one exception.

The studio abandoned the family friendly animated show, Star Trek Prodigy after one season, and even removed the first instalment from its streaming service.

Still, with Netflix picking up the pieces, here’s what we know about Star Trek Prodigy Season 2.

There is no release date at this time. All we know is Star Trek Prodigy will return at some point in 2024.

Netflix likes to keep its cards close to its chest when it comes to release dates, and we’re unlikely to learn an exact date until roughly a month before the show drops. With no news yet, it’s looking likely to be fall 2024 when Prodigy arrives.

With 20 episodes, it remains to be seen whether we’ll get them all at once, or if Netflix will split the TV show in two just as Paramount did.

Curiously, the show has already aired in France earlier this year. It is said a miscommunication allowed French public television network, France Télévisions, to show the new episodes early by accident.

Who’s in the cast?

The voice cast from Star Trek Prodigy Season 1 is returning for Season 2.

Kate Mulgrew leads the line as Admiral Janeway (previously Captain Janeway, but she’s moved up in the world). The actor previously played the Star Trek captain in Voyager.

Series regulars Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, John Noble, and Fallout star, Ella Purnell, will all return to reprise their roles.

Star Trek Prodigy Season 2 confirmed cast:

Kate Mulgrew as Admiral Janeway

Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk

Dee Bradley Baker as Murf

Brett Gray as Dal

Angus Imrie as Zero

Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog

John Noble as The Diviner

Ella Purnell as Gwyn

Robert Picardo as The Doctor

While there’s been no confirmation yet, we could see the likes of Jimmi Simpson, Daveed Diggs, Bonnie Gordon, and Jameela Jamil reprise their roles, too.

Exciting additions to the cast are expected, with one in particular already known. Robert Picardo is jumping on board to play The Doctor once more, after playing the role in Voyager.

What will happen in Star Trek Prodigy Season 2?

Just like the first season, Prodigy will likely follow a general episodic journey, with an overarching story at the core of the series.

That means lots of different and exciting adventures for the whole crew. There were lots of narrative threads left dangling at the end of the first season, so we expect those to be picked up.

First of all, Janeway needs to head into an alternate, future timeline to rescue Captain Chakotay. Meanwhile, Gwyn is on Solum in the 24th century trying to prevent all-out civil war.

According to the show’s producers, Prodigy Season 2 will feature connections to every Star Trek series. There will even be one episode that’ll revive a classic Star Trek rivalry, too, though what exactly that means is a mystery at this stage.

Is there a trailer?

There is no trailer at this moment in time.

We know Netflix usually drop trailers about a month before new TV shows stream, so once a release date is announced we will have a much better idea of trailer dates, too.

How to watch Star Trek Prodigy

The only way to watch both seasons of Star Trek Prodigy will be via Netflix.

After the streamer bought the rights to the show and saved it from extinction, a Netflix subscription will be needed to catch up and keep up.

That's all we know about Star Trek Prodigy Season 2 for now.