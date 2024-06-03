Beloved sci-fi anime goes viral on Netflix as fans demand Season 2

A sci-fi anime series that’s gone under the radar arrived on Netflix recently, and the promise of another season has fans rallying across social media.

If you missed Scavengers Reign, you’re definitely not alone. Released on Max in October 2023, the TV show was met with rave reviews, but an underwhelming viewership that resulted in the project being canned in March 2024.

Netflix came to rescue, and the first season arrived on the platform on May 31, 2024. At the time the Netflix deal was revealed, Variety reported that a continuation was on the table, but nothing would be confirmed until ratings came in.

Fans have been pushing for people to give the show a chance on Twitter, hoping to secure the renewal. “Please watch Scavengers Reign on Netflix today so that we get a Season 2 since HBO’s b*tch*ss cancelled it after one season,” reads a popular tweet.

“Need every fan of sci-fi, every fan of animation, every fan of art, every fan of stories, every person ever to please watch Scavengers Reign and see what kinds of incredible things the human imagination is capable of,” says another.

Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner co-created Scavengers Reign, drawing from a short film of theirs, Scavengers. The story follows survivors from a crashed ship, the Demeter 227, who have to survive a remote, alien planet.

A pulpy adventure, that takes influence from some of the best anime such as Cowboy Bebop and Dragon Ball Z, as well other classics like Alien and 2001: A Space Odyssey, Scavengers Reign quickly developed a reputation among genre aficionados.

At just 12 episodes, the first season stands as a refreshingly creative take on far-fetched sci-fi, the kind of thing that’s harder and harder to do in a landscape so full of established franchises.

If you’d like to see what all the fuss is about, Netflix in the UK and US has you sorted, and you just might help bring more into the world, too.

