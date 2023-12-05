TV & Movies

Squid Game winners in chronological order

Seong Gi-hun and Hwang Jun-ho in Squid GameNetflix

Squid Game isn’t a nascent concept in the world of the show – it’s been going on for decades, so here’s a breakdown of all the known winners in the canon, in chronological order.

The series, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, revolves around a secretive contest in South Korea that pits 456 people of all shapes, sizes, and ages, most of whom are in debt, against each other in a series of challenges like Red Light Green Light and the titular playground game. There’s just one condition: if you don’t win, you die.

The concept tapped into the zeitgeist with unprecedented scale, overtaking Stranger Things to become Netflix’s biggest original show of all time. This week, its reality TV counterpart will also air its finale, with real people competing for $4.56 million.

With fans eagerly awaiting to find out the winner, you may not have been aware that Squid Game – the fictional version that is, with the murders, violence, and whatnot – has been on the go for quite some time. So, here’s all the winners we know.

Squid Game: All known winners

There have been 33 Squid Games in the show’s canon, the last of which was won by Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae).

Below, we’ve listed every Squid Game and its winner, with gaps left for those that haven’t been confirmed.

YearGameNamePlayer number
19881No Hyun-woo174
19892Mun Jang-ho129
19903Park Pil-sam028
19914Jang Seung-jong063
19925Cho Su-jin187
19936Choi Woo-seong112
19947Kim Min-su258
19958Park Tae-jun212
19969Kim Kwang-hyun037
199710Kim Yeong-cheol069
199811Shin Jeong-ung399
199912Oh Jeong-nam377
200013Yoon Ji-Eun285
200114Park Young-Won321
200215Lim Hyeong-seo014
200316Choi Yoon-Tae338
200417Park Hyun-ho150
200518Cho Jeong-hun051
200619Son Jeong-hee122
200720Choi Kyung-soo229
200821Kim Seong-tae376
200922Lee Jung-soo127
201023Lee Seong-su325
201124Park Mi-kyung115
201225Bae Dong-il033
201326Lee Young-hoo436
201427Kim Tae-woo407
201528Hwang In-ho132
201629Joo Seong-hun173
201730Unknown300
201831Unknown204
201932Unknown017
202033Seong Gi-hun456

What remains a mystery is just how far the Squid Game empire goes. In the original series, the VIPs mention that the contest in South Korea is their favorite, suggesting that there may be other versions in different countries. You can find out about Gi-hun’s win here and keep tabs on The Challenge here.

Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out our other coverage below:

