Squid Game winners in chronological order

Squid Game isn’t a nascent concept in the world of the show – it’s been going on for decades, so here’s a breakdown of all the known winners in the canon, in chronological order.

The series, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, revolves around a secretive contest in South Korea that pits 456 people of all shapes, sizes, and ages, most of whom are in debt, against each other in a series of challenges like Red Light Green Light and the titular playground game. There’s just one condition: if you don’t win, you die.

Article continues after ad

The concept tapped into the zeitgeist with unprecedented scale, overtaking Stranger Things to become Netflix’s biggest original show of all time. This week, its reality TV counterpart will also air its finale, with real people competing for $4.56 million.

Article continues after ad

With fans eagerly awaiting to find out the winner, you may not have been aware that Squid Game – the fictional version that is, with the murders, violence, and whatnot – has been on the go for quite some time. So, here’s all the winners we know.

Article continues after ad

Squid Game: All known winners

There have been 33 Squid Games in the show’s canon, the last of which was won by Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae).

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Below, we’ve listed every Squid Game and its winner, with gaps left for those that haven’t been confirmed.

Year Game Name Player number 1988 1 No Hyun-woo 174 1989 2 Mun Jang-ho 129 1990 3 Park Pil-sam 028 1991 4 Jang Seung-jong 063 1992 5 Cho Su-jin 187 1993 6 Choi Woo-seong 112 1994 7 Kim Min-su 258 1995 8 Park Tae-jun 212 1996 9 Kim Kwang-hyun 037 1997 10 Kim Yeong-cheol 069 1998 11 Shin Jeong-ung 399 1999 12 Oh Jeong-nam 377 2000 13 Yoon Ji-Eun 285 2001 14 Park Young-Won 321 2002 15 Lim Hyeong-seo 014 2003 16 Choi Yoon-Tae 338 2004 17 Park Hyun-ho 150 2005 18 Cho Jeong-hun 051 2006 19 Son Jeong-hee 122 2007 20 Choi Kyung-soo 229 2008 21 Kim Seong-tae 376 2009 22 Lee Jung-soo 127 2010 23 Lee Seong-su 325 2011 24 Park Mi-kyung 115 2012 25 Bae Dong-il 033 2013 26 Lee Young-hoo 436 2014 27 Kim Tae-woo 407 2015 28 Hwang In-ho 132 2016 29 Joo Seong-hun 173 2017 30 Unknown 300 2018 31 Unknown 204 2019 32 Unknown 017 2020 33 Seong Gi-hun 456

What remains a mystery is just how far the Squid Game empire goes. In the original series, the VIPs mention that the contest in South Korea is their favorite, suggesting that there may be other versions in different countries. You can find out about Gi-hun’s win here and keep tabs on The Challenge here.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out our other coverage below: