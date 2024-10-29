Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man release date ‘leaks’ in 2025 schedule

Marvel’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man TV series has a 2025 release date, according to documents reportedly leaked by Disney, and we may know when four other shows are due to drop.

While speculation mounts around Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4, the web-slinger will return to our screens in another upcoming Marvel project: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The new animated TV series, created by Jeff Trammell, won’t be canon in the MCU. Instead, it’ll take place in an alternate timeline, following Spidey as he takes on classic villains with an unexpected mentor: Norman Osborn.

Updates about the show have been few and far between, but according to the file name of its logo uploaded by Disney, it has a release date: Your Friendly Neighborhood is set to premiere on January 25, 2024.

We should insist, this hasn’t been confirmed by Disney or Marvel yet, so take it with a pinch of salt. For example, an earlier copyright filing claimed the series would be released on November 2, 2024, which obviously isn’t happening. It could be an outdated file, so keep your eyes peeled for an official announcement.

However, if it is true, this is when we could expect these Marvel TV shows to drop:

Daredevil: Born Again – March 4, 2025

Eyes of Wakanda – August 6, 2025

Ironheart – September 2025

Marvel Zombies: October 2025

Wonder Man: December 2025

That’s a stacked year for Marvel Television, especially after Kevin Feige changed things up in 2024. It was a dismal 2023 (excluding Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Loki Season 2), so he drastically reduced the studio’s release schedule. Deadpool & Wolverine is the only Marvel movie to hit cinemas this year, and Agatha All Along came nine months after Echo.

2025 is back to business as usual: Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* will cap off Phase Five, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps opening Phase Six in July, before Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas in 2026.

