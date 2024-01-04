Is Rob Zombie doing a Steamboat Willie horror movie?

Rumor has it that Rob Zombie is cashing in on the public domain craze with Steam Boat, a horror movie centered around Steamboat Willie’s Mickey Mouse – is it true?

Each year, Public Domain Day sees hundreds of works of art – movies, shows, books – freed from the restrictions of copyright as their century-long block expires. In 2022, the most notable example was A.A. Milne’s original Winnie the Pooh, which led to its gruesome bastardization in Blood and Honey.

Mickey Mouse is easily the most significant of 2024’s offerings – well, the Steamboat Willie version of Disney’s mascot from the 1928 short film, that is.

As soon as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, a wave of bizarre projects revolving around a twisted version of the rodent were announced and unveiled, including two slasher movies and a horror video game. However, is Rob Zombie’s film among them?

Is the Rob Zombie’s “Steam Boat” Mickey Mouse horror movie real?

No, Rob Zombie isn’t directing a Steamboat Willie horror movie.

While it’s inevitable we’ll see other whacky interpretations of Mickey in the coming months, The Devil’s Rejects filmmaker isn’t working on anything to do with Disney’s whistling mouse.

So, where has all this come from? YODA BBY ABY, a Facebook page with a reputation for spreading fake movie news and posters, like John Krasinski’s Die Hard remake and the NeverEnding Story sequel that isn’t happening.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

Alongside the poster for “Steam Boat”, the caption reads: “Prepare for a chilling descent into the depths of horror with STEAM BOAT, directed by Rob Zombie.

“This twisted tale follows a serial killer, known as Willie, hauntingly inspired by the iconic 1928 cartoon reel, Steamboat Willie. Brace yourself for a waterlogged nightmare as Willie strikes fear in any body of water, flooding theaters with terror this October 2024.”

It also comes with a seemingly random tagline: “Things will get plane crazy.” However, those au fait with Disney’s back catalog will know that Plane Crazy is the name of the short film originally planned as the first appearance of Mickey Mouse – but it couldn’t find a distributor, so it was released after Steamboat Willie.

