One of the best horror movies ever made is getting a prequel on Paramount+

Rosemary’s Baby — one of the most iconic horror films in history — is getting a prequel, and it’s coming straight to Paramount+ later this year.

Thanks to the success of 2024’s Immaculate, horror movies focusing on the female body (specifically the experience of pregnancy) have found new life. There are none more famous than Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby, and now it’s getting a resurgence in the form of an upcoming Paramount+ prequel.

Apartment 7A will expand upon the lore of the 1968 classic, and will star Julia Garner (who is also set to play the Silver Surfer in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie) in the leading role. The Rosemary’s Baby prequel will be released on Paramount+ during the fall, ahead of Halloween.

Article continues after ad

The original film starred Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes as a young couple trying for a family, who move into a beautiful but strange apartment building in New York City. After Rosemary falls pregnant, she starts to believe that everyone around her has ulterior and malicious motives.

Article continues after ad

According to the official logline, Apartment 7A will be “set in 1965 New York City, and tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, exploring what happened in the apartment before Rosemary moved in. When a struggling, young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame.”

Article continues after ad

Rosemary’s Baby has since become known as one of the best horror movies of all time. As seen through the lens of a woman’s paranoia, it’s an unnerving exploration of bodily autonomy. It was also known for being one of the most cursed movies ever made, thanks to stories of unusual deaths surrounding crew members and strange happenings taking place at The Dakota, the central location for the film.

Alongside Julia Garner, Apartment 7A will star Dianne Wiest, Jim Sturgess, and Kevin McNally. It’ll also be produced by John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming at Paramount+, said in a statement: “Apartment 7A is the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season. Director Natalie Erika James and the prodigious creative team have crafted a chilling and clever new entry into the genre.”

For more, check out our guides to the best horror movies on Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.