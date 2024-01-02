What is Steamboat Willie? Horror movie based on Mickey Mouse cartoon explained

A new horror movie titled Steamboat Willie has been announced – here’s how it connects to the animated Mickey Mouse short of the same name.

Although Mickey Mouse was seen during test screenings for a cartoon called Plane Crazy, the first time audiences got a look at the beloved rodent was when Steamboat Willie went on general release in 1928.

Written and directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, the eight-minute animated short was an immediate sensation, launching the character that would become mascot of the Disney studio.

This week however, the Steamboat Willie iteration of Mickey Mouse has entered the public domain, meaning that the floodgates have opened for unofficial projects…

What is Steamboat Willie?

The original Steamboat Willie was a slight short that featured Mickey Mouse whistling while sailing a boat, picking up livestock, meeting Minnie, falling out with his ship’s captain, and generally getting up to mischief.

The forthcoming feature revolves around a sadistic mouse tormenting and killing passengers on a ferry.

Steven LaMorte – who made Grinch-inspired horror The Mean One – directs, while the producers of Terrifier 2, Steven Della Salla and Michael Leavy, have also boarded the project.

“Steamboat Willie has brought joy to generations, but beneath that cheerful exterior lies a potential for pure, unhinged terror,” LaMorte said in a press release. “It’s a project I’ve been dreaming of, and I can’t wait to unleash this twisted take on this beloved character to the world.”

Director says horror “comes from love of these characters”

While speaking to Variety, the director adds: “It all comes from our love of these characters. Filmmakers – we’re all kids in the sandbox. We love taking them and playing with them in different ways. It’s not a desire to ruin these characters or make a quick buck, but to love them and honor them and show them in a new light.”

Though LaMorte adds that he’s working closely with a legal team, stating: “We are doing our due diligence to make sure there’s no question or confusion of what we’re up to. This is our version of a public domain character. It’s a scary thrill ride with heart and humor, based on this character that everybody knows.”

Steamboat Willie is set to shoot this Spring. Around the time another slasher movie inspired by the same source material – Mickey’s Mouse Trap – hits cinemas. You can read all about that slasher here.