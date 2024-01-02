Steamboat Willie is now in the public domain, so here’s everything you need to know about how that affects Disney’s Mickey Mouse copyright.

A slew of beloved characters entered the public domain this week, including the original Peter Pan, and Tigger from the Winnie the Pooh stories.

You might also have seen the trailer for a Mickey Mouse horror movie – titled Mickey’s Mouse Trap – doing the rounds. That’s because the Disney character is also out of copyright.

But the icon’s entry into the public domain comes with multiple caveats. Let us explain…

Why is Steamboat Willie in the public domain? Mickey Mouse copyright explained

Mickey Mouse entered the public domain on January 1, 2023, alongside his pal Minnie Mouse. But filmmakers will have to be careful how they portray the character, as the version available is only the Steamboat Willy iteration.

Mickey Mouse made his debut in animated shorts Steamboat Willie and Plane Crazy in 1928. But that’s pretty different from the character audiences know and love today.

The Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willy doesn’t talk – merely whistles. So those wanting to feature the character won’t be able to use the high-pitched voice that is now one of Mickey’s trademarks.

There are no gloves, so those aren’t up for grabs. The cartoon is black-and-white, so probably best to avoid putting Mickey in his famous red shorts.

Disney still separately holds a trademark on Mickey as a brand identifier in the US, as well as a corporate mascot – meaning Mickey merchandise is still covered by copyright.

What this means for Mickey Mouse globally

Disney released a statement explaining the situation as they see it, writing: “More modern versions of Mickey will remain unaffected by the expiration of the Steamboat Willie copyright, and Mickey will continue to play a leading role as a global ambassador for the Walt Disney Company in our storytelling, theme park attractions, and merchandise.

“We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright.”

As for what this all means globally, The Guardian explains: “Anyone in the US can make use of the 1928 short to create new stories and artwork depicting Steamboat Willie. But as copyright protections vary from country to country, Steamboat Willie will remain protected until at least 2042 in some jurisdictions that extend protection to works 70 years after the death of the last remaining author or creator – and Steamboat Willie’s co-creator Ub Iwerks only died in 1971.”

