Red, White and Royal Blue 2: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know so far about Red, White and Royal Blue 2, including any release date updates and speculation, cast, plot theories, and more.

Based on the acclaimed LGBTQ+ novel by Casey McQuiston, released just four years ago, Red, White and Royal Blue tells the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the US president who falls in love with Prince Henry in the UK.

As per the synopsis, they “have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity… and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce.’ But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

The movie has finally landed on Prime Video this weekend, but now fans may be wondering: is there going to be a Red, White and Royal Blue 2, and does it have a release date? Here’s what you should know.

Will there be a Red, White and Royal Blue 2?

The truth is, we don’t know if there’ll be a Red, White, and Royal Blue 2 – but there could be.

Following the rave reception to the book, McQuiston addressed readers’ demand for another story in the series. “I feel so incredibly lucky to have written something that’s resonated with so many people on so many levels. I expected this book to do well if it could find its target audience of queer millennials looking for a fun and escapist rom-com, but I never expected it to transcend as much as it has,” they told Hello Magazine.

“I will say that I have plenty of ideas for stories set in this world and would love a chance to explore one of them some day. I would be surprised if you’ve seen the last of Alex and Henry.”

Due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, we haven’t heard from any of the cast or creatives behind the film, so it’s unclear whether any sequel is being developed. One thing is clear though: the fans want it.

“Can we get some more Red, White, and Royal Blue and Alex & Henry content please??!!! A spinoff?? Or even a sequel?? The deleted scenes?? The extended cut??!!” one user wrote. “WE NEED A SEQUEL TO RED WHITE AND ROYAL BLUE IMMEDIATELY,” another wrote. “So when are we getting a ‘Red, White & Royal Blue Wedding’ sequel because I’m gonna need to see these boys again and the whole epilogue,” a third tweeted.

We’ll update this space upon any announcements regarding Red, White and Royal Blue 2.

Is there a Red, White and Royal Blue 2 release date?

As of August 2023, Red, White and Royal Blue 2 doesn’t have a release date.

There’s a simple reason for this: it hasn’t been confirmed by Prime Video, and with the strikes stopping any development on films for the foreseeable future, we’ll be waiting a while.

McQuiston was pleased with the eagerness behind the movie, so if it attracts solid viewership, a sequel seems likely. “The teams at Berlanti Productions and Amazon Studios have so much love for this project and are dedicating so much care to making sure it’s done right. Right now the plan is a movie, something big and shiny and colorful in the key of Love, Simon and Crazy Rich Asians,” they said.

Red, White and Royal Blue 2 cast: Who’d be in it?

While the sequel hasn’t been green-lit, we’d bet on these people appearing in the Red, White and Royal Blue 2 cast:

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry

Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont

Stephen Fry as King James III

Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston

Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran

Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice

Malcolm Atobrah as Percy “Pez” Okonjo

Clifton Collins Jr. as Senator Oscar Diaz

Aneesh Sheth as Amy

Thomas Flynn as Prince Philip

We’ll update this space upon any news about the sequel’s cast.

Red, White and Royal Blue 2 plot: What would it be about?

While we don’t have any official plot details, we’d be surprised if Red, White and Royal Blue 2 didn’t revolve around Alex and Henry’s royal wedding.

McQuiston hasn’t written another book in the series, but they did publish a new chapter as part of a collector’s edition that acted as an epilogue from Henry’s perspective, picking up seven years after the story. We won’t spoil what happens here, but it’s fertile ground for a sequel.

How to watch Red, White and Royal Blue – is it on Netflix?

Red, White and Royal Blue is exclusively available to stream on Prime Video now.

That's all we know about Red, White and Royal Blue 2.

