Reneé Rapp’s Coachella introduction by iconic queer TV cast marks major milestone

Kayla Harrington
Leisha Hailey, Kate Moenning, and Jennifer Beals in The L WordShowtime

Reneé Rapp’s Coachella performance was introduced by an iconic queer TV cast, which marks a major milestone for the festival.

Coachella 2024 saw a lot of queer moments, from Chappell Roan making her festival debut to Victoria Monét showcasing her identity through her set, but one of the most memorable moments came from Reneé Rapp’s introduction.

Rapp hinted what would happen after posting a TikTok where she lip-synced to the words to the theme song from The L Word, an early 2000s groundbreaking queer women-led series that ran for six seasons.

However, nothing could have prepared fans to witness L Word stars Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Kate Moenning along with the series’ creator Ilene Chaiken introduce Rapp to her Coachella crowd.

“You gotta say what every lesbians wants to hear,” Moenning said as the crowd got hyped up, “Who’s ready for a f**king Reneé Rapp concert?”

Though Rapp is not the first openly queer woman to perform at Coachella, her inclusion of The L Word cast marks the first time the festival has ever acknowledged such an important piece of queer pop culture.

Despite all of its fault, The L Word was the first series to openly feature a majority queer cast and tackled issues close to the LGBTQ+ community such as trans rights, queer women liberation, and LGBTQ+ family rights.

Rapp managed to use her Coachella platform to introduce a new generation to a part of queer media that everyone should visit at least once.

