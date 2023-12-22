Rebel Moon cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the cast and characters of Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder’s epic space opera that’s just dropped on Netflix.

Snyder had an idea: a Seven Samurai twist on Star Wars with violent hues of Heavy Metal. Lucasfilm turned him down, as did several other studios – but Netflix wasn’t so close-minded. They didn’t just say yes: they gave him the keys to the stars, giving him a primo Christmas release, a carte blanche director’s cut, and the launchpad for a new franchise.

The movie follows Kora, a “child of fire” who escapes the bloodshed of intergalactic war on a distant moon. She cultivates a peaceful, amiable life among its kind residents – but the Motherworld’s wrath catches up with her, and she’s soon forced to gather the galaxy’s best, bravest fighters to take down the Empire.

With the film dropping on Netflix this weekend – you can check out our review here – here’s everyone you should know in the cast of Rebel Moon: Part One.

Rebel Moon Part 1 cast & characters

Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of all the main players in Rebel Moon’s ensemble cast.

The official synopsis reads: “When a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora, a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.”

Sofia Boutella: Kora

Netflix

Sofia Boutella plays Kora, “a stranger with a mysterious past who is taken in by a small farming community after crash-landing on the moon of Veldt. She possesses unparalleled combat abilities, a skillset she keeps secret until the armies of the Motherworld threaten her village with annihilation.”

Speaking to Netflix, she said: “There are some aspects about Kora I don’t think I can ever relate to, but others I absolutely understand — like leaving your birth land, living in another world, and then having to start fresh and feeling like you don’t belong completely. That’s her journey as well as mine.”

Boutella has also starred in Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Mummy, Climax, and she’ll appear in Argylle next year.

Michiel Huisman: Gunnar

Netflix

Michiel Huisman plays Gunnar, “a talented but naïve farmer who is charged alongside Kora with searching the galaxy for fighters who will help defend the only home he has ever known from the invading forces of the Motherworld.”

According to the actor, Rebel Moon was “the thickest script” he’d ever received. “[Gunnar] makes a mistake at the beginning of the movie in believing that there’s a deal to be struck with this evil force, and it’s a mistake he tries to redeem himself for during the rest of the time,” he said.

Huisman is best known for his roles in Game of Thrones as Daario Naharis and The Age of Adaline, as well as turns in The Flight Attendant and The Haunting of Hill House.

Djimon Hounsou: Titus

Netflix

Djimon Hounsou plays Titus, a “general who once fought for the regime before he turned his forces against the Motherworld.”

The star was greatly moved by his character’s story. “This film affected me in a way I’ve never experienced before, physically and emotionally. I felt moved by the story in the way it mimics the indoctrination of the continent of Africa and the political dynamics that still exist in ex-colonies. This story speaks volumes, and it was absolutely rewarding playing a character like Titus,” he said.

Hounsou is a two-time Oscar-nominated actor, having earned plaudits for his performances in Blood Diamond and Amistad, as well as appearing in Gladiator, Guardians of the Galaxy, Furious 7, and Gran Turismo.

Charlie Hunnam: Kai

Netflix

Charlie Hunnam plays Kai, “an opportunist with enough roguish charm to fill the cargo hold of his ship — a Tawau-class freighter that he agrees to pilot for Kora and Gunnar in their search for warriors.”

For Hunnam, who originally read for a different character, Kai’s “initial motivation is that he’s attracted to Kora both physically and in spirit, but it’s complex and it evolves.”

Hunnam is best known for starring in Sons of Anarchy, as well as Pacific Rim, The Gentlemen, and The Lost City of Z.

Staz Nair: Tarak

Netflix

Staz Nair plays Tarak, the first recruit to join Kora and Gunnar in their fight against the world.

“I’m a huge fan of Zack’s, so when I found out I got the job, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry, so I did a bit of both. I did this weird Viking-like scream. There was this wonderful feeling of being ready for this role and being ready to step in and do my best, but also still being able to look at it from the perspective of a fan and a spectator. I count myself insurmountably lucky. It was the most exciting opportunity of my life,” he said.

Nair is another Game of Thrones alumni, having played Qhono in the closing seasons. He’s also appeared in Humans, Krypton, and Supergirl.

Doona Bae: Nemesis

Netflix

Doona Bae plays Nemesis, a master swordsmith armed with lightsabre-esque weapons.

The star described her character as a “quiet and severe warrior… she’s a woman of few words

and you can’t really read her mind from outside. But she’s also a protector and a heartbroken mother

with a really soft heart inside.”

Doona has also starred in Barking Dogs Never Bite, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, The Host, and Cloud Atlas.

Ray Fisher: Darrian Bloodaxe

Netflix

Ray Fisher plays Darrian Bloodaxe, who leads an army of insurgents alongside his sister.

The actor believes Darrian “recognizes the purity of where he and his sister first started when the Bloodaxes began their rebellion… he leads with his heart and understands that joining the fight will inspire countless others to the cause.”

Fisher notably worked with Snyder in the DCEU, playing Cyborg. He’s also appeared in True Detective and Women of the Movement.

Cleopatra Coleman: Devra Bloodaxe

Netflix

Cleopatra Coleman plays Devra Bloodaxe, Darrian’s brother and a fellow leader of the insurgents – all of whom are hunted by the Motherworld for treason and insurrection.

While they’re co-leaders, Coleman sees Devra as the “real leader… she’s the brains and Darrian is the brawn. He’ll act on a whim whereas Devra’s almost like a politician. She won’t take a single step before

considering every single angle and how it affects the entire group.”

Coleman has also starred in Infinity Pool, The Last Man on Earth, White Famous, and Dopesick.

E. Duffy: Millius

Netflix

E. Duffy plays Millius, a Bloodaxe soldier who joins Kora and Gunnar’s team.

The star was tight-lipped on any details of where their character’s arc is heading in Part Two, but they also said: “There’s an eternal sense of truth in Milius’ heart, that there’s a right and a wrong, and that you can find a purpose and a reason for living in the worst of circumstances.”

Rebel Moon marks Duffy’s first movie role, having racked up credits in five shorts, including Acid Noir and Sleepyhead.

Anthony Hopkins: Jimmy

Netflix

Anthony Hopkins plays Jimmy, an ancient android soldier whose sole purpose was protecting the king. Reactivated under the Imperium’s rule, he has had no reason to fight – until now.

Snyder said: “Anthony is one of the greatest living actors of any generation. The fact that we were able to get him into the movie was a blessing and an honor.”

Hopkins is an Oscar-winning legend, known for his performances in Silence of the Lambs, The Father, Westworld, and the MCU as Odin.

Ed Skrein: Atticus Noble

Netflix

Ed Skrein plays Atticus Noble, a brutal Motherworld admiral tasked with quashing insurgencies around the known galaxy.

Skrein enjoyed playing the character so much that he’s concerned he’ll struggle to find satisfaction with another antagonist. “Usually villains they’re there to serve the protagonist and have a very small backstory. But when I read the script, I thought this is incredible… where am I gonna get one as well serviced as this one?” he told Discussing Film.

Skrein took over from Huisman as Daario in Game of Thrones Season 3. He also starred in Deadpool, The Transporter: Refueled, Alita: Battle Angel, and All the Light We Cannot See.

Fra Fee: Regent Balisarius

Netflix

Fra Fee plays Regent Balisarius, the self-appointed ruler of the Imperium.

We’re not going to get into too many details about his character, but he is the “overarching villain” of Rebel Moon, the actor said. “I think it’ll be fascinating for [the audience] to figure out how and why this person came to such a powerful position through these little snippets of information you get throughout the movie,” he said.

Fee has also starred in Les Misérables, Animals, and Hawkeye.

Corey Stoll: Sindri

Netflix

Corey Stoll plays Cindri, the chief of the village on Veldt.

Speaking to Collider, the actor was asked what it was like to work with Snyder. “He is there in the trenches with everybody,” he said.

“As soon as you walk onto his set, you get a sense that everybody, the cast and the crew, would go to the ends of the earth for him because he’s there covered in dust, 110 degrees in the desert, working these crazy hours with a smile on his face and so it really is a joy to see something on that scale, working on that scale, but with this sense of playfulness and enthusiasm that he has.”

Stoll is known for his role as Darren Cross in the MCU, as well as appearing in First Man, House of Cards, and Billions.

Jena Malone: Harmada

Netflix

Jena Malone plays Harmada, an enormous half-woman, half-spider who lurks in the depths of Daggus.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the star said: “Zack always asks me to do something I’ve never done before and one of the biggest gifts that’s emerged from working for as long as I have is the collaborations I’ve gotten to form… I love building a language with my directors. It’s my favorite thing. I’m so deeply fortunate that Zack and I speak a language that feels creative and supportive and exciting.”

Malone worked with Snyder on Sucker Punch and Batman v Superman, as well as appearing in The Hunger Games movies and The Neon Demon.

Rebel Moon is on Netflix now. You can check out our review of the movie here, and our other coverage here.