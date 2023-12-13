Ray Fisher addresses if he’d return to DC after SnyderVerse

DC is dead, long live DC; two years on from the turmoil of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Ray Fisher is back in Rebel Moon. But are his superhero’ing days behind him?

It’ll reign as one of modern movie history’s most definitive sagas. After four years of relentless campaigning in the wake of Joss Whedon’s bastardization of Justice League, Snyder delivered his improbable director’s cut.

Fisher, who starred as Victor Stone, aka Cyborg, was one of the most vocal critics of ‘Josstice League’, accusing the replacement director of “abusive, unprofessional” behavior. He’s also been a constant supporter of Snyder, and the pair have reunited for Rebel Moon, their epic new space opera coming to Netflix.

The DCEU as conceived by Snyder is about to come to its merciful end with Aquaman 2, the final whimper of an enterprise that’s often been at odds with itself, the Justice League controversies notwithstanding. However, with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s era ready to go, would Fisher be interested in reprising his role, or is he a proponent of calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse?

Ray Fisher gets candid about DC, the SnyderVerse & Rebel Moon

Earlier this year, it was reported that the entire Justice League will be recast as part of the DC Studios reboot. Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman bowed out in The Flash, Henry Cavill’s Superman was resurrected for an unintended farewell in Black Adam, and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will soon disappear into the depths of 2023’s box office.

Little has been said about Cyborg since the Snyder Cut. But while Gunn and co. prepare to launch the next iteration of the universe with Superman Legacy, there are still calls for the SnyderVerse to continue via Netflix’s deeper-than-deep pockets. Whether or not that license will ever happen isn’t important to Fisher – his priority is the present and future in a faraway galaxy.

“Honestly, I’m focused on Rebel Moon. This is something that’s going to be so exciting and such an immersive world,” he told us in a recent interview.

“I’m already two watches into the movie. I’ve seen Part One twice. I already want Part Two, I already want the extended version, I already want all the lore and the comics and the video games and all the things that may come along with it, you know. So, I’m invested on this side right now, and whatever happens in the future I can’t speak to, but… I appreciate people’s desire for that.”

In 2021, Fisher told Comic Book Debate that he’d play Cyborg again “in a heartbeat” if Snyder was at the helm – but he’d also want an apology from the studio.

“I think it all starts with an apology from Warner Bros. side of things. There’s a lot of really gnarly stuff that has gone down, especially publicly. What Walter Hamada and Warner Bros. Pictures attempted to do, professionally and personally, during one of the most crucial years for Black people in the history of really humanity, is just unacceptable,” he said, as per IGN.

Last year, Fisher tweeted that he was still waiting on an apology from Hamada, the former president of DC Studios. “Walter Hamada still owes an apology to the participants of the Justice League investigation. Had he not attempted to cover for Geoff Johns’ toxic and discriminatory behavior, we wouldn’t be here now,” he wrote.

If Snyder is his only gateway to re-entering the world of DC, it may never happen. The director said he’d only return for one specific project: a “true” adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns.

Rebel Moon hits limited theaters on December 15 before premiering on Netflix on November 21. Find out more here.